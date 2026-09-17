Australia Bird Flu Outbreak: H5 Cases Spread Across NSW and NT

Strict biosecurity measures and temporary visitor restrictions were enacted on Barunguba Montague Island along the New South Wales Far South Coast following a confirmed H5 avian influenza event. Driven by an increase in sick and dead birds, authorities from the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development have adjusted site access to protect local wildlife and the public.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Low Public Health Risk: Human health risks remain low, and the virus has not been detected in commercial poultry or Little Penguins.

Human health risks remain low, and the virus has not been detected in commercial poultry or Little Penguins. Strict Hygiene Protocols: Day tours continue with added safety measures, but access to NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service accommodation on the island is temporarily unavailable.

Day tours continue with added safety measures, but access to NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service accommodation on the island is temporarily unavailable. Community Action Required: Public reporting of sick or dead wildlife is vital through the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline at 1800 675 888.

Biosecurity Adjustments and Wildlife Protection at Barunguba Montague Island

Emergency management measures are now active on Barunguba Montague Island after testing confirmed an H5 avian influenza event stemming from a sample collected from a silver gull. According to the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), the uptick in avian mortality prompted immediate adjustments to visitor operations. NPWS Executive Director, Park Operations Coastal Naomi Stephens emphasized that protecting both visitors and regional wildlife guides the ongoing response.

As part of these precautions, access to NPWS accommodation on the island is temporarily unavailable. However, day tour operations continue under enhanced safety and hygiene protocols, allowing visitors to access the location while minimizing biosecurity vectors. Scheduled vaccinations for the local Little Penguin population are expected to continue, ensuring vulnerable species receive necessary care despite the environmental stress.

Epidemiological Surveillance and Regional Containment Protocols

The current intervention on Barunguba Montague Island operates in collaboration with regional monitoring led by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD).

Summary of H5 Avian Influenza Response Measures at Barunguba Montague Island Parameter Current Status Operational Protocol Confirmed Pathogen H5 Avian Influenza Confirmed via silver gull pathology sample Visitor Accommodation Temporarily Unavailable NPWS island accommodation closed as a precaution Day Tour Access Active Subject to enhanced safety and hygiene measures Endemic Species Protection Ongoing Scheduled Little Penguin vaccinations expected to continue

Public Health Guidance and Reporting Directives

Public health authorities maintain that the risk of transmission to humans remains low, provided that community members adhere strictly to basic biosecurity hygiene. Individuals who encounter distressed wildlife are instructed to follow reporting protocols.

Photo: nationaltribune.com.au

The formal community directive is structured around three core pillars:

AVOID: Keep yourself, others and pets safe. Do not touch sick or dead wildlife or make direct or indirect contact with their immediate environment.

Keep yourself, others and pets safe. Do not touch sick or dead wildlife or make direct or indirect contact with their immediate environment. RECORD: If safe to do so, note the number of animals affected, species, location, date and time. Take photos from a safe distance.

If safe to do so, note the number of animals affected, species, location, date and time. Take photos from a safe distance. REPORT: Report multiple sick or dead wild animals through the Emergency Animal Disease Hotline via their online reporting form or by calling 1800 675 888.

References

NSW Government. H5 Avian Influenza Management Measures, Barunguba Montague Island.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute formal medical or veterinary advice. For specific health concerns related to infectious disease exposure, consult a qualified healthcare professional or your local public health authority.