Avengers: Doomsday World Series Footage Reveals New Marvel Scenes

Marvel Studios unveiled new footage from Avengers: Doomsday during Game 1 of the World Series, showcasing Robert Downey Jr. as Victor Von Doom, Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers, and members of the Fantastic Four, while driving pre-sales past $50 million ahead of the December 18, 2026 theatrical release.

The Bottom Line

Marvel dropped fresh Avengers: Doomsday footage during Game 1 of the World Series, pivoting away from previous teasers.

The film has already surpassed $50 million in pre-sales 100 days ahead of its launch, setting a major box office record for Marvel.

The spot features interactions between Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers, alongside a baseball cameo from the Fantastic Four.

World Series Broadcast Debuts New Marvel Teaser

Marvel Studios targeted the sports audience late Tuesday night by rolling out a fresh glimpse at Avengers: Doomsday during Game 1 of the championship series. Following a series of boring Doomsday teaser trailers for which directors the Russo Brothers seemed to have no excuse, the studio utilized the live broadcast to generate renewed momentum for the upcoming superhero team-up. The Russo Brothers are steering the project toward a grandiose superhero team-up experience following recent struggles for the broader Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Despite the high-profile sports synergy, the spot mixed cinematic heavyweights with baseball players in brief framing sequences. The primary focus remained on the character dynamics packed into the limited runtime. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor appears visibly bothered by Chris Evans wielding Mjolnir years after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Meanwhile, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man creates an awkward moment by referring to Evans as “Cap” right next to current Captain America Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie, before attempting to correct his slip.

Fantastic Four Cameo and Box Office Milestones

The footage also highlights the newly integrated cosmic team. Pedro Pascal’s Reed Richards, Ebon Moss-Bachrach’s Ben Grimm, and Joseph Quinn’s Johnny Storm appear on a baseball diamond before Richards pauses to look skyward in surprise, teasing an incoming disruption. Marvel is relying heavily on these character reveals to maintain public interest as the release date approaches.

The marketing push arrives while commercial metrics remain exceptionally strong. Doomsday has already secured a major box office record for Marvel months before its December 18, 2026 debut, crossing the $50 million threshold in pre-sales 100 days prior to launch. Full-length trailers and special featurettes have previously highlighted Robert Downey Jr.’s Victor Von Doom alongside Evans’ return, cementing high commercial expectations for the winter release.

Metric / Detail Data Point Release Date December 18, 2026 Pre-Sales Milestone Surpassed $50 million 100 days prior to launch Key Cast Additions Robert Downey Jr. (Victor Von Doom), Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards) Returning Veterans Chris Evans (Steve Rogers), Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

What Lies Ahead Before December

With the theatrical window locked for December 18, 2026, Marvel faces the task of sustaining fan engagement through the autumn sports and holiday calendar. The early box office figures indicate strong baseline demand. Whether the narrative reasons behind Steve Rogers holding Mjolnir and the nature of the skyward disruption will be clarified in future marketing remains to be seen.