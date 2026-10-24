The Pentagon Established a Covert Agency to Disrupt Foreign Technology Programs

The Pentagon quietly established an elite tech sabotage agency in April 2026 dubbed the Information on the Technology Support Office, designed to disrupt foreign technology programs that threaten American military superiority. As Politico reported, the unit operates largely out of sight, lacking any public acknowledgment from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth or senior Pentagon leadership.

#BREAKING | 🇺🇸 🇨🇳 — The Pentagon created the secretive Technology Support Office (TSO) to develop cyberattacks, supply-chain sabotage, and deception tactics to slow adversaries' military tech programs, especially China's. Led by Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg, the agency… pic.twitter.com/ZFQh5s38DZ — https://x.com/TGEThGlobalEye/status/2113686485178384460

Origins and Strategic Mission of the Information on the Technology Support Office

Internal Defense Department records and memoranda first brought the existence of the agency to light, revealing that the unit was formed by merging two classified intelligence programs active since 2023. Current and former national security officials indicate that the TSO functions to counter emerging global threats such as malicious artificial intelligence uses, advanced robotics, and adversarial drone capabilities. Rather than deploying operational strikes directly, the TSO acts as a procurement and pipeline center, equipping engineers, special operators, and intelligence officers with cyberattacks, supply chain interference tools, and disinformation operations.

The agency’s architecture traces back to Deputy Defense Secretary Steve Feinberg—who formerly led the White House’s Intelligence Advisory Board during Trump’s first term—alongside senior advisor Tom Rakusan. Proponents argue that the TSO addresses a critical gap in countering sophisticated foreign technological advancements, while critics warn that its deeply classified nature creates severe blind spots for accountability.

Oversight Concerns and Historical Parallels in American Espionage

Questions surrounding the TSO’s approval structures and regulatory bounds have drawn scrutiny from former defense officials who worry about long-term institutional overreach. Because the agency operates entirely within classified spaces, insiders note that the lack of public transparency creates significant opportunities for misdirection. This dynamic mirrors historical instances of U.S. intelligence overstepping traditional boundaries, ranging from the NSA predecessor known as the Black Chamber and Project SHAMROCK to COINTELPRO operations and post-9/11 surveillance expansions under the PATRIOT Act.

Photo: phemex.com

Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Jacob Bliss pushed back against inquiries regarding the agency, stating that the claims are simply untrue and that informants are misinformed or peddling fantasies. Meanwhile, the TSO remains absent from public modernization announcements, leaving its future oversight framework entirely unresolved.