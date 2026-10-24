Empowering Enterprise AI: How Work IQ and Dataverse Give Copilot Business Context

At the Power Platform Community Conference in Las Vegas, Microsoft reported that Business Applications in Work IQ have moved into public preview, giving Copilot and agents the ability to reason over organizational data stored in Dataverse, Dynamics 365, and the Power Platform.

A persistent hurdle for most agents is their fundamental failure to comprehend the specific operations of the enterprise they are supposed to assist. The context they need lives in the records, relationships, rules and processes teams have built in Dynamics 365 and Power Platform over many years.

The opportunity is to make that business knowledge available to Copilot and agents. Powering this foundation is Microsoft Dataverse, serving as the reliable data infrastructure for Dynamics 365, Power Platform and Copilot Studio.

Modeling Business Logic Once for Every Agent

The architecture relies on three core ideas. Organizations can model their business once using a shared semantic model, turn their playbook into business skills, and act with governance built in through Agent 365.

What if AI could assist with your Dataverse development🤖A Coding Agent in Dynamics 365 can help create components, work with existing solutions, and streamline development tasks.🔗 https://t.co/2RmVjM3Mjz#CodingAgent #d365 #Dataverse #AI pic.twitter.com/5CHtOFnJGW — https://x.com/inogic/status/2103990529730003029

A shared semantic model gives every agent the same understanding of data, how records relate and what terms mean, so you don’t have to rebuild context agent by agent. The public preview rollout brings Business Skills to the Power Apps Maker portal, adding an agent-driven toolset for authoring and revising skills alongside version tracking and streamlined security controls.

Work IQ MCP Server in Copilot Studio can now also understand your business context.

APIs and Developer Extensions for Custom Code Workflows

Furthermore, the release brings the Dataverse Ask API, enabling developers to establish semantic models for corporate use cases and query them using conversational language, supported by various configurations tailored to speed and precision needs. This feature is now available both as Web API and via Dataverse Connector.

To broaden integration, Dataverse now features expanded extensibility for Claude Code, OpenAI Codex, and GitHub Copilot, including a Cowork-compatible Dataverse plugin that empowers low-code creators to link directly with a Dataverse environment for data management and querying. Invoking Custom API is now supported in Dataverse MCP Server, and a Microsoft Dataverse node in n8n allows n8n users to automate work in Dataverse and iterate it with other applications.

Conference schedules outline deep dives into these tools. An all-day workshop on Sunday, October 25, led by Nathan Helgren, Kent Weare, Daniel Laskewitz, and Rohith Chetla, focuses on grounding Copilot in Dataverse data using GitHub Copilot for schema, plugins, security roles, and business skills creation.

Governance and Production Scaling at PPCC 2026

Sessions scheduled through October 29 address architectural demands. Tommy Graham, Alex Peck, and Paul Liew are set to lead a session on right-sizing storage, enforcing governance and securing Dataverse and Dynamics 365.

Pro-dev sessions highlight how coding agents can take a business requirement all the way to a pull request on Dataverse.

Through Agent 365, artificial intelligence transitions from offering mere suggestions to executing authorized tasks that modify backend databases according to individual user permissions, all while maintaining IT oversight.

What Remains Unresolved in Enterprise Agent Deployments

The conference runs in Las Vegas through October 29, 2026, where development teams will evaluate how these preview tools perform.