Mantis Shrimp and Pistol Shrimp Create Sun-Hot Bubbles

Peacock mantis shrimp and snapping shrimp generate extreme physical forces underwater, producing cavitation bubbles that reach temperatures comparable to the surface of the sun.

Physics Behind The Marine Light Flash

Underneath the ocean surface, small crustaceans perform physics that mirror high-energy phenomena. The peacock mantis shrimp, scientifically known as Odontodactylus scyllarus, strikes its prey with specialized limbs moving at extreme velocities. This motion creates localized pressure drops in the surrounding water, which trigger a process known as cavitation. As the pressure normalizes, vapor-filled cavities collapse violently, releasing shockwaves, sound, and thermal energy.

Related snapping shrimp use a different mechanism involving a specialized, oversized claw. When these animals snap their claws shut, they fire a high-speed water jet that produces a collapsing cavitation bubble accompanied by a brief flash of light. Researchers documented this optical anomaly in 2001 in the journal Nature, assigning it the term shrimpoluminescence.

Temperatures Reaching Five Thousand Kelvin

Measurements indicate that the interior of a collapsing cavitation bubble reaches at least 5,000 kelvins. That metric matches the estimated temperature of the sun’s surface. Despite the extreme heat, the surrounding ocean does not boil. The energy release is localized and lasts for an extremely short duration, remaining entirely invisible to the naked eye. Scientists record the phenomenon using specialized laboratory equipment rather than standard optical observation.

Zoologists emphasize that snapping shrimp and peacock mantis shrimp represent distinct biological groups. Both use extreme appendage acceleration and subsequent cavitation to execute high-force attacks, but their underlying strike anatomies differ entirely.

Cavitation Helps Shrimp Stun or Kill Prey

Crustaceans do not generate these thermodynamic effects for visual displays. Snapping shrimp rely on the acoustic shockwave and pressure change to stun or kill targets before consumption. Peacock mantis shrimp use their raptorial appendages to fracture the hard shells of mollusks and armored prey. While cavitation amplifies the mechanical damage of a strike, the exact contribution of the shockwave varies depending on environmental conditions. The intense light flash functions strictly as a byproduct of the imploding bubble rather than a deliberate signaling mechanism.