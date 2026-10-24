Stanmore Bay Attack Prompts Charges After Public Intervention

A 40-year-old man faces five criminal charges following a early morning attack in Stanmore Bay, North Auckland, where a woman was allegedly grabbed and chased down D’oyly Drive before bystanders intervened.

The incident unfolded at 5:24 am yesterday when the woman was walking on D’oyly Drive, according to police. A man allegedly deliberately crossed the road and approached her without warning, grabbing her arms firmly to prevent her from escaping.

The victim was trying to pull free and put some distance between them. Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Jimmy Kim

Public Intervenes As Victim Flees

During the ensuing struggle, the alleged offender yelled at the victim. Because she was wearing earpods, she could not hear what he was saying. The woman eventually broke free and ran. When the man chased her, she used a parked car as a physical barrier. Passing motorists witnessed the attack and pulled over to assist, prompting the alleged offender to flee the scene.

Suspect Spotted And Arrested

Later that morning, police officers conducting enquiries spotted a man matching the description provided by the victim. Upon seeing police, this man ducked down the nearest driveway in an attempt to evade officers, Kim said.

Authorities confirmed the man had no legitimate reason to be at the property. Officers took him into custody after a short struggle.

Court Appearance Scheduled For Today

The 40-year-old suspect now faces five specific charges: assault with intent to injure, unlawfully being in an enclosed yard, resisting police, assaulting a first responder, and possessing utensils for methamphetamine. He is scheduled to appear in the North Shore District Court today.

Police Commend Officers for Capturing Suspect