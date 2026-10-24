Florida Faces Historic Dengue Outbreak With Over 400 Cases

Florida is recording its largest locally acquired dengue outbreak since the 1930s, with over 400 cases confirmed statewide. The Tampa Bay region bears the heaviest toll, prompting emergency declarations and expanded mosquito control operations.

Breakbone fever has tightened its grip on Florida. State health data shows that locally acquired cases have climbed to 425 this year, shattering historic baselines and prompting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to issue a Level 3 emergency response, the agency’s eighth emergency activation of 2026. Experts point out that the numbers collected so far represent only a fraction of the actual toll.

Tampa Bay Epicenter Drives Regional Emergency Declarations

While international travel historically drove most Florida dengue figures, local transmission has surged across Central and South Florida. Hillsborough County stands at the absolute center of the crisis, accounting for 346 of the state’s total cases. Neighboring Pinellas County has recorded 51 cases, while Pasco County has logged four. Together, the Tampa Bay region accounts for 95 percent of all locally acquired infections statewide.

Photo: Pinellas

Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties have repeatedly extended local states of emergency to redirect municipal funds toward intensive mosquito control. In Pinellas County, officials approved a fourth extension of an emergency order originally declared in September, keeping the emergency status active through late October. County announcements note that these emergency proclamations establish a crucial bureaucratic framework, enabling rapid execution of measures to safeguard community health and well-being while opening avenues to seek federal financial reimbursement for specified outlays, according to county releases.

Aerial Larvicide Operations Target Aedes Aegypti Populations

Ground crews alone cannot keep pace with the multiplying mosquito populations, prompting mosquito control districts to take to the skies. Pinellas County Mosquito Control launched a partnership with Lee County Mosquito Control to deploy up to four helicopters across St. Petersburg and Clearwater. These aircraft apply a fine mist of Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis (Bti)—the same active ingredient found in mosquito dunks sold at hardware stores—to standing water where mosquitoes breed.

Nuevos condados de Florida reportan casos de dengue mientras el total estatal supera los 400

Meanwhile, Pasco County contracted Vector Disease Control International to deploy up to four fixed-wing aircraft for low-altitude evening flights over residential treatment zones. District leadership stresses that these airborne operations focus specifically on the Aedes aegypti populations, the mosquito vector that’s capable of transmitting dengue and was responsible for the dengue outbreak here in the Tampa Bay region, rather than marshland pests. The species thrives in urban settings, laying eggs in small water-holding containers around homes.

Central Florida Counties Confirm New Local Infections

The outbreak is no longer confined to the Gulf Coast. The Florida Department of Health in Seminole County confirmed its first locally acquired dengue case of the year in Winter Springs. Alan Harris, director of Seminole County Emergency Management, noted that the infected individual does not live in Seminole County but works regularly in Winter Springs and reported mosquito bites near their workplace.

Photo: PCT magazine

The individual that doesn’t actually live here works here regularly in the Winter Springs area and did have some mosquito bites while working around his place of operation, Harris said, as detailed by WKMG. Seminole County health officials are evaluating additional potential cases currently undergoing laboratory testing. Neighboring Brevard County reported its first local infection, while Orange County has confirmed five cases, reflecting a widening geographic footprint across Central Florida.

Residents Must Empty Standing Water to Halt Transmission

Health officials emphasize that halting transmission requires direct public participation alongside municipal spraying. Because mosquito control personnel cannot enter every backyard, authorities urge residents to empty containers holding standing water at least once a week.

Photo: MedPage Today

One of the common messages I’m hearing is the goal of reminding everyone that it’s not just [the mosquito control program’s] job to help with reducing these mosquitoes because unfortunately mosquito control isn’t able to go into every single backyard and empty out containers. That’s an effort that the public needs to help out with — finding out what’s happening and also learning how they can help to reduce mosquitoes. Eva Buckner

Clinicians and residents are also advised to monitor for severe symptoms. While about one in four infected individuals experience illness—featuring high fever, severe headaches, pain behind the eyes, and joint aches—warning signs like persistent vomiting or mucosal bleeding typically emerge after the initial fever subsides. Federal health agencies recommend wearing long sleeves, repairing window screens, and defending exposed skin with an EPA-registered repellent such as DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.