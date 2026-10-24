Cross-Study Phenotyping and Biomarker Analysis of CAR T-Cell Therapy in ZUMA Trials

A comprehensive multicenter, multi-trial cohort analysis published across clinical registries maps the cellular determinants driving patient response to chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy in lymphoma. Examining patients in a discovery meta-cohort, the research connects product phenotyping with progression-free survival and safety outcomes.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Cellular Products: The study evaluates how different populations of T cells inside the infused therapy product impact whether a lymphoma patient achieves remission.

The study evaluates how different populations of T cells inside the infused therapy product impact whether a lymphoma patient achieves remission. Long-Term Tracking: Researchers followed patients across multiple ZUMA clinical trials.

Precision Metrics: Investigators mapped out common markers to screen how distinct T cell states correlate with disease progression.

Cross-Study Cohort Design Across ZUMA Trials

The discovery meta-cohort integrated product samples from 225 patients in ZUMA-1, 166 patients in ZUMA-7, 37 patients in ZUMA-12, and 152 patients in ZUMA-5. These trials evaluated therapies such as axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel) across various lines of therapy for relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma. ZUMA-1 evaluated third-line settings, while ZUMA-7 addressed second-line therapy for large B-cell lymphoma. ZUMA-12 focused on high-risk patients receiving axi-cel as first-line therapy following incomplete initial treatment.

To validate the findings, the validation meta-cohort incorporated 154 patients from ZUMA-2 evaluating brexucabtagene autologous CAR T cell therapy in mantle cell lymphoma, alongside patients from ZUMA-6 combining axi-cel with atezolizumab, and ZUMA-14 testing axi-cel alongside rituximab. All patients underwent leukapheresis followed by lymphodepleting conditioning regimens consisting of cyclophosphamide and fludarabine prior to infusion at target doses of 2 × 106 CAR T cells per kg.

Cellular Phenotyping and Cytometry Insights

Product and apheresis samples underwent evaluation via flow cytometry and CyTOF panels. Viable T cells were categorized into CD8+ cytotoxic subsets alongside naive-like, central memory, effector memory, and terminally differentiated populations. The naive-like, stem cell memory-like T cell phenotype is characterized by the surface markers CCR7+ and CD45RA+.

Following harmonization via the cyCombine package, unsupervised clustering through CATALYST and FlowSOM generated 100 nodes grouped into 30 meta-clusters. Bivariate progression-free survival screening utilized Cox proportional hazards modeling to assess individual clusters and single marker positivity relative to CD3+ expression. Low-signal antigens with a median percent under 1% were excluded from single marker screens.

Cohort Group Patient Count (N) Evaluated Therapy Cross-Study Median Follow-Up Discovery Meta-Cohort 580 Axi-cel (ZUMA-1, 5, 7, 12) 41.9 months Validation Meta-Cohort 203 Brexu-cel & Combination Regimens 27.0 months ZUMA-5 (FL Cohort) 124 Axi-cel in Indolent NHL 58.4 months ZUMA-7 166 Axi-cel in Second-Line LBCL 41.3 months

Safety Profiles and Adverse Event Grading

Neurological events across ZUMA-1, ZUMA-2, ZUMA-5, ZUMA-6, ZUMA-7, and ZUMA-14 were graded using the National Cancer Institute Common Terminology Criteria for Adverse Events version 4.03, while ZUMA-12 utilized version 5.0.

The elastic net modeling applied in the study utilized an alpha mixing parameter of 0.5—combining L1 lasso and L2 ridge regularization—to isolate robust predictive markers from high-dimensional mass cytometry datasets.