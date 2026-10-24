Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon Acquitted in Second Trial Over Poll Costs

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon has been acquitted in his second trial by the Seoul High Court, overturning an earlier conviction that threatened to strip him of his mayoral position for alleged violations of the Political Funds Act. The appellate ruling sets aside a previous sentence of a fine of 10 million won and an additional collection of 21 million won handed down in the first trial.

The Overturned Charges and Disputed Testimony

The core of the legal battle centered on allegations concerning the April 7 Seoul mayoral by-election in 2021. The special counsel previously claimed that Mayor Oh commissioned political broker Myung Tae-kyun to carry out 10 opinion polls. Prosecutors alleged that a supporter, Kim Han-jung, covered the 33 million won cost on the mayor’s behalf. While the first-trial court found Mayor Oh guilty regarding five of those polls and a proxy payment of 21 million won, the appellate court rejected all findings.

Presiding Judge Goo Hoe-geun of Criminal Division 7 at the Seoul High Court stated that the testimony of Myung Tae-kyun—which served as the sole direct evidence for the core issues and the basis of the initial guilty verdict—is difficult to believe as it is. The court noted that sufficient reinforcing evidence to support Myung’s statements had not been presented, meaning the charges were not proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

Acquittals Extended to Co-Defendants

The second-trial ruling cleared not only Mayor Oh but also the other individuals indicted alongside him. Former Seoul Deputy Mayor for Political Affairs Kang Chul-won and Kim Han-jung received full acquittals from the appellate bench. Under South Korean law, a fine of 1 million won or more under the Public Official Election Act would have stripped Mayor Oh of his elected office.

Following the decision, the special counsel announced that the ruling is difficult to accept and confirmed plans to appeal to set the matter right. Mayor Oh expressed gratitude toward citizens who maintained their trust throughout the legal proceedings.

Broader Urban Development Initiatives in Seoul

While legal battles occupied the courts, the Seoul Metropolitan Government continued advancing its administrative agenda. Earlier, the city hosted the 2024 Seoul Design International Forum (SDIF) at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza (DDP), featuring global architecture and design experts including Dr. Prof. Peter Zec of Red Dot and Craig Kiner, Associate Director at Zaha Hadid Architects. Discussions focused on Mayor Oh’s design-driven approach and the systematic implementation of the Design Seoul 2.0 Project to enhance urban competitiveness and civic life.

Photo: sdif.org