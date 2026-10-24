Garlasco, reopening 2010 death investigation of Giovanni Ferri

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Forensic Pathology: Re-evaluating historical trauma cases requires specialized medico-legal re-examinations of primary physical evidence, such as sharp-force injuries and biological traces, to distinguish between self-inflicted wounds and third-party assault.

Re-evaluating historical trauma cases requires specialized medico-legal re-examinations of primary physical evidence, such as sharp-force injuries and biological traces, to distinguish between self-inflicted wounds and third-party assault. Evidence Preservation: The investigation centers on physical artifacts recovered at the scene—specifically a knife and a blood-stained handkerchief—which will undergo modern genetic testing methodologies.

The Reopened Inquiry Into the 2010 Death of Giovanni Ferri

Ferri, a retired mechanic, was discovered on November 22, 2010, inside a cavity on via Mulino in Garlasco. Investigators at the time initially closed the case as a suicide, noting that the elderly man had his wrists severed and his throat cut, with a knife and a bloody handkerchief lying close to his body.

The case shifted following an appeal submitted this past September by Gabriella Conti, the widow of the 88-year-old, through her attorney, Fabrizio Gallo. The legal team’s formal request successfully persuaded magistrates to launch a voluntary homicide probe. Television broadcast Mattino 5 on Canale 5 first broke the news of the newly opened file.

Forensic Examination of the Knife and Blood-Stained Handkerchief

Judicial sources indicate that the Pavia prosecutor’s office plans to assign the renewed investigation to the Carabinieri Provincial Command of Milan, though the formal delegation is still pending. To assist attorney Fabrizio Gallo, the legal representation includes a medical examiner, a geneticist, and a criminologist.

Central to the reopened inquiry are the physical items recovered beside Ferri’s body. Experts will re-examine the knife and the blood-stained handkerchief to isolate potential genetic profiles that could clarify whether the injuries were self-inflicted or caused by another individual.

Investigation Element Initial Inquiry (2010) Reopened Inquiry (2026) Legal Classification Archived as Suicide Voluntary Homicide (Against Unknown Persons) Key Physical Evidence Knife, bloody handkerchief Targeted for forensic review Investigative Body Not specified Carabinieri Provincial Command of Milan

Unresolved Deaths and the Garlasco Context

Ferri’s death forms part of a broader sequence of approximately ten suspicious cases recorded in Garlasco and neighboring municipalities in the years following the 2007 murder of Chiara Poggi. Local speculation has frequently linked these fatalities, though past law enforcement verifications found no direct connections between the events and the Poggi case.

Among the other suspicious cases that occurred in the territory are those of Corrado Cavallini, a general practitioner who died in Vigevano in 2012 and served as the Ferri family physician, and Michele Bertani, who was found dead in 2016.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Anyone facing a mental health crisis should contact local emergency services, a dedicated crisis helpline, or a qualified healthcare provider for safe, confidential support.