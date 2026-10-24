Winnipeg Health Authority Urges Respiratory Vaccines Ahead of Virus Season

Winnipeg Clinics Open for Respiratory Virus Season as Officials Urge Early Immunization

Winnipeg public health officials are urging residents to receive their vaccinations as respiratory virus season begins across the province. The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority reports an expected rise in influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19 cases, prompting local access centres to host immunization clinics for walk-ins and appointments alike.

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CTV News reported that 77 people booked appointments at the Access Fort Garry vaccination clinic on Friday. Among them was 18-year-old Kiru Griffin, who noted the importance of community health protection. Regional health officials emphasize that early vaccination is critical, as developing a robust immune response requires approximately two weeks.

Immune Response Timeline: Vaccines require about two weeks following administration to develop a strong immune response.

Vaccines require about two weeks following administration to develop a strong immune response. Targeted Protection: Annual formulations for influenza and COVID-19 are recommended for everyone six months of age or older, as well as those at higher risk of infection or severe disease, along with their caregivers and close contacts.

Annual formulations for influenza and COVID-19 are recommended for everyone six months of age or older, as well as those at higher risk of infection or severe disease, along with their caregivers and close contacts. Eligibility Tiers: While flu and COVID-19 shots are free for all Manitobans, the newly introduced respiratory syncytial virus immunization carries specific age-based criteria.

Regional Immunization Access and Expanded RSV Eligibility Guidelines

Access Centres across Winnipeg are administering the seasonal vaccines, with both scheduled appointments and walk-in options available to the public. Flu and COVID-19 inoculations remain free of charge for all residents of Manitoba. Dr. Kayan Xu, medical officer of health for the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, highlighted a notable addition to the provincial immunization schedule for the current season.

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“Namely those who are 80 and older in Manitoba are eligible for one free lifetime dose, as well as those between ages 60 to 79 if they live in a personal care home,” Dr. Xu explained regarding the respiratory syncytial virus vaccine. “Also, for infants, if they’re experiencing their first RSV season.”

Health authorities stress that overlapping circulation of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, and COVID-19 brings a rise in cases during the respiratory virus season.

Upcoming Public Health Timeline and Broader Context

Political schedules remain intense ahead of the upcoming November 3 election, even as public health agencies maintain their primary focus on regional viral mitigation.

Detailed scheduling information and clinic locations for Winnipeg immunizations remain accessible through online provincial health portals.

References

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) Public Health Directives.

CTV News Winnipeg reporting on Access Fort Garry vaccination clinic operations.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition or immunization schedule.