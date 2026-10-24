Alexander Blessin leads Gladbach to 3-2 win over VfB Stuttgart

Borussia Mönchengladbach head coach Alexander Blessin celebrated an emotional homecoming as his side secured a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory against VfB Stuttgart at the MHPArena, ending a six-match losing streak and avoiding the ignominy of becoming the first Bundesliga team to lose their opening seven league fixtures.

Gladbach Assets Remain Risky Despite Bundesliga Win

Gladbach assets remain a risky play in fantasy formats despite the win, with the club still rooted to the bottom of the Bundesliga table. Upcoming DFB-Pokal rotation against Karlsruher SC requires preparation with no day off for the team.

Stuttgart Homecoming Takes Backseat to Relegation Realities

For a 53-year-old Stuttgart native, climbing into the stands at the MHPArena to embrace family members after the final whistle carried immense personal weight. Blessin’s family members watched the dramatic 3-2 turnaround unfold from the tribunes. Yet, the Gladbach trainer refused to lean into the romanticism of the fixture during his post-match press conference.

I’m simply happy for the team, Blessin told reporters, acknowledging the prevailing tension around the squad. To be perfectly honest, I really don’t care where the points come from. You can believe me on that. It’s nice that the family is here and that we can celebrate together. But what matters for us as a club is getting these three points.

The emotional scene noted that Blessin emphasized the collective relief over personal milestones. While the Foals successfully halted their six-match losing slide—two of which came under Blessin’s immediate watch—the club remains anchored at the basement of the German top-flight table.

Immediate DFB-Pokal Preparation Cancels Days Off

Celebrations in the Blessin household were cut short by the demanding fixture calendar. When a reporter probed whether the coach, who resides near Stuttgart, planned to enjoy a relaxed break at home following the Friday night triumph, Blessin offered a sharp reality check.

Photo: onefootball.com

You do know that we have another cup game on Tuesday, right? Blessin countered.

The squad stayed overnight in Stuttgart before flying back the following day. Rather than granting a recovery day, Blessin scheduled an immediate return to the training ground to prepare for an upcoming DFB-Pokal clash against Karlsruher SC.

Metric VfB Stuttgart Match Karlsruher SC Preparation Location MHPArena, Stuttgart Gladbach Training Ground Match Outcome / Target 3-2 Win (Comeback) DFB-Pokal Progression Rest Allocated None (Overnight stay) 3-Day Turnaround

We have three days to prepare for Karlsruhe, Blessin explained to the press. To produce the same performance again, we need good preparation. That’s why there won’t be a day off.

The Road Ahead for the Foals

Blessin’s refusal to indulge in sentiment highlights the precarious mathematical reality facing Borussia Mönchengladbach.

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