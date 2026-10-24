Francine Oomen novel earns NS Publieksprijs nomination

Francine Oomen’s novel Hoe overleef ik alles wat anders gaat dan gedacht? follows adult protagonist Rosa and her friends living illegally in a self-created Portuguese paradise called the Geheime Tuin, exploring themes of unexpected life crises, love, and breaking patterns as it contends for the NS Publieksprijs 2026.

Francine Oomen Novel Earns NS Publieksprijs 2026 Nomination

Award Contender: The novel is officially nominated for the prestigious NS Publieksprijs 2026, marking another major literary nomination following author Francine Oomen’s 2024 nod for Hoe overleef ik alles wat ik niemand vertel?, as reported by MAX Vandaag.

The novel is officially nominated for the prestigious NS Publieksprijs 2026, marking another major literary nomination following author Francine Oomen’s 2024 nod for Hoe overleef ik alles wat ik niemand vertel?, as reported by MAX Vandaag. Target Demographic: Published by Bruna as the second installment in the trilogy following the bestseller that sold over 150,000 copies, the book targets both nostalgic fans and young adults aged 15 and older.

Published by Bruna as the second installment in the trilogy following the bestseller that sold over 150,000 copies, the book targets both nostalgic fans and young adults aged 15 and older. Promotional Window: Readers can enter an active sweepstakes to win a copy of the nominated book through October 29, 2026.

Rosa and the Secret Garden in Portugal

Life rarely adheres to strict projections, a reality central to the newest literary offering from Francine Oomen. As detailed by MAX Vandaag on October 22, 2026, the narrative centers on Rosa and her close circle of friends. Having constructed an idyllic existence in Portugal known as the Geheime Tuin, the group faces immediate practical hurdles.

Branding their sanctuary a paradise, the characters must confront a stark legal reality: they reside in the Geheime Tuin illegally. According to Bruna, the storyline forces the characters to weigh whether a crisis represents a disaster or an opportunity. Alongside housing legality issues, the narrative tackles the unpredictable nature of romance, self-discovery, and the dismantling of old behavioral patterns.

Photo: bruna.nl

First Trilogy Volume Sold over 150,000 Copies

The latest publication builds directly upon a proven commercial foundation established by its predecessor. Bruna notes that the trilogy’s opening volume, Hoe overleef ik alles wat ik niemand vertel?, surpassed 150,000 in total sales and secured an NS Publieksprijs nomination in 2024. That historical performance positioned the current sequel for immediate visibility upon release.

Book Title Publisher Key Milestone Hoe overleef ik alles wat ik niemand vertel? Bruna Over 150,000 copies sold; 2024 NS Publieksprijs nominee Hoe overleef ik alles wat anders gaat dan gedacht? Bruna NS Publieksprijs 2026 nominee; dimensions 223 x 140 x 27 mm

Sweepstakes for Nominated Novel Open Until October 29

Recognition for Oomen’s work culminated in an official nomination for the NS Publieksprijs 2026. This distinction places the contemporary lifestyle fiction title among the most visible releases of the autumn publishing calendar in the Netherlands.

To engage the readership, promotional channels have established a strict timeline for public participation. MAX Vandaag confirmed that a specialized sweepstakes allowing readers to win a copy of the novel remains open until October 29, 2026.