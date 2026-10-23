Gold prices drop below $4,000 amid equities sell-off and oil surge

Gold dropped below the psychological $4,000 threshold on Friday, October 23, 2026, trading at $3,995.65 in spot markets amid a broad global equities sell-off and surging crude oil prices. According to Investing.com, the precious metal faced its worst weekly performance since June, shedding roughly $170 as strong U.S. inflation data fueled expectations of a tighter Federal Reserve policy path.

Gold Prices Drop Below $4,000 Mark

Spot gold fell 0.72% to $3,995.65, while December futures dropped 1.26% to $4,009.37, marking the first break below $4,000 since July.

Surging energy costs—with Brent crude climbing to $115.86—and inflation expectations hitting 4.7% for the year reinforced bets on prolonged high interest rates.

Institutional banks like UBS Group AG (SWX: UBSG) view the $4,000 level as a floor for structural dip-buyers, maintaining medium-term targets between $5,000 and $5,400 for 2027 despite short-term margin liquidation pressures.

Global Equities Liquidations and Energy Shocks Drive Down Bullion

The downward pressure on bullion intensified as global equity markets experienced sharp sell-offs, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropping over 700 points. Rather than serving as an immediate safe haven during the equity rout, capital rotated into cash and Treasury yields as traders confronted the reality of stubborn energy inflation.

Crude oil prices surged significantly, with Brent crude reaching $115.86 per barrel, a 2.38% daily gain. Anadolu Ajansı noted that escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and concerns over energy supply disruptions stoked fears that production costs would keep broader consumer inflation elevated. This dynamic directly pressured non-yielding assets like gold by raising the opportunity cost of holding them.

Gold Prices Fall ₹9,700 in 10 Days: Is the Rally Over?

Asset / Commodity Current Price (Oct 23, 2026) Daily Change (%) Weekly Trajectory Spot Gold $3,995.65 -0.72% -4.08% (~-$170) Gold Futures (December) $4,009.37 -1.26% Worst week since June Spot Silver $54.6 -1.4% Negative Brent Crude $115.86 +2.38% Multi-month highs

Institutional Perspectives on the $4,000 Technical Boundary

Wall Street institutions diverge on whether the breach of the $4,000 mark signals a structural reversal or a temporary correction. In a note issued on Friday, October 23, UBS Group AG analyst Giovanni Staunovo stated that while gold could retest the $4,000 threshold in the near term, structural dip-buyers are expected to establish a firm floor at this level.

Strong Economic Data Suggests December Rate Hike

U.S. economic data released alongside the market session offered little relief for precious metals. Inflation expectations for the year are at 4.7%, while the five-year outlook held at 3.5%. Strong Purchasing Managers' Index readings—with manufacturing at 56.0 and services at 57.9—confirmed that economic activity remains too resilient to force immediate monetary easing from the central bank.

Photo: جريدة المدينة

Market pricing on the CME FedWatch tool reflected an 81% probability that the Federal Reserve will implement a rate hike at its upcoming December meeting, following its policy meeting on October 27-28. This expectation of higher borrowing costs for longer has sidelined speculative long positions, triggering aggressive position unwinding across futures markets.

The Road Ahead for Bullion Balances

As markets close out the week, traders are turning their attention to the upcoming Federal Reserve policy decision and the core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index report scheduled for next week. If real yields stabilize and central bank buying continues to absorb liquidations, the $3,960 to $4,000 corridor will determine whether the current correction remains a temporary consolidation phase or opens the path toward deeper technical supports.