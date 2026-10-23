Armed attackers opened fire on a Greek Orthodox church in the southern Jordanian locality of Hammud during a funeral procession, killing at least seven people and injuring 34 others.

Deadly Assault Shatters Community Gathering in Karak Province

The attack unfolded as between 150 and 200 people gathered in and around the church in the Karak province. Attackers emerged from a vehicle and initiated an unremitting barrage of gunfire that lasted roughly five minutes. Footage broadcast by the state channel Al-Mamlaka captured two individuals with handguns and a third with a rifle firing from the street toward the church before storming the structure and fleeing the scene.

The casualty toll shifted during the immediate aftermath. Authorities initially confirmed seven deaths, briefly revised the figure to six, and subsequently restored the count to seven fatalities. According to Abdullah al-Maaytah, head of the Jordanian Public Security Directorate, 27 of the 34 wounded individuals remain under medical treatment.

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Official Condemnation and Vows of Retribution

Jordanian Interior Minister Mazen al-Faraya classified the incident as a terrorist attack perpetrated by a group of extremists during a press briefing. King Abdullah II responded swiftly, issuing a stern warning to the perpetrators on the platform X.

The terrorist attack in Karak will be met with the harshest retaliation. We will strike with an iron fist against those who dare to threaten our nation.

State media footage showed the monarch arriving in Karak on Friday evening. Government spokesperson Mohammed al-Momani announced investigations, while al-Faraya emphasized that security forces are operating continuously to track down the assailants.

Gunmen Kill Seven People in Attack on Church in Jordan

Historical Context of Violence in the Region

Assaults on houses of worship remain rare in Jordan, a predominantly Sunni Muslim nation where Christians comprise roughly two to three percent of the population according to tourism ministry data. The province of Karak, home to approximately 375,000 residents, houses a larger Christian community.

The province carries precedent for militant violence. In December 2016, attackers targeted a security post and police patrols in Karak, killing ten people—including seven members of the security forces and a female tourist—before four assailants were killed inside the city’s historical fortress.

Photo: sn.at

Resilience from Religious Communities and Regional Reactions

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in Jordan issued a statement asserting that should the attack aim to drive Christians from the country, it will only strengthen their connection to their homeland. The archdiocese emphasized that the act holds no connection to the country’s moderate Islam.

Joseph Aoun, serving as the sole Christian head of state in the Arab world, condemned the shooting as a heinous terrorist act designed to undermine coexistence among religious communities and sow discord. As security forces maintain a manhunt, authorities continue to investigate.

ON CAM: Gunmen Storm Jordan Church Funeral, Several Killed In Deadly Karak Attack