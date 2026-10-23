EZVIZ Smart Lock and AI Doorbell Win Major Design Awards

The EP8 Ultra AI-powered video doorbell and the DL50FVX smart lock from smart home brand EZVIZ have secured two major international design accolades following the IFA trade show.

Design Honors and Global Recognition

The European Product Design Award committee honored the EP8 Ultra AI-powered video doorbell with the EPDA 2026 prize, citing its user-centric artificial intelligence features. Founded in 2016, the EPDA sets out to recognize innovative products that break traditional molds and improve everyday living standards across Europe and beyond.

Meanwhile, the DL50FVX smart lock claimed a laureate spot at the 2026 Golden Pin Design Award and secured a finalist position for the Best Design Awards. Established in the 1980s, the GPDA evaluates design ecosystems to shape visual and functional trends across the Asia-Pacific region.

Photo: en.antaranews.com

Ada Wang, lead industry designer of security-related products at EZVIZ, noted that public interest in these devices signals a change in consumer priorities. She stated that surging attention reflects a growing focus on experiences that go beyond basic security mechanics.

“Centering on users, EZVIZ identifies subtle demands and provides tailored video doorbells, smart locks and more. The buzz at IFA and the award recognition have strengthened our commitment to user-centric design,” Wang said, according to Antara News. Ada Wang

DL50FVX Leads a Diverse Security Product Lineup

The award-winning DL50FVX serves as the flagship model within a diverse security lineup. It features a dual-camera system equipped with facial recognition and palm vein unlocking capabilities.

Beyond this high-end model, the company’s access management range includes several distinct variations tailored for different installation needs. These options span the DIY-friendly DL01, the customized DL10 featuring handle-integrated fingerprint access, and the sleek DL20FVS Plus.

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

Product Model Category Key Features Design Recognition DL50FVX Smart Lock Dual-cam, facial and palm vein unlocking 2026 Golden Pin Design Award Laureate, Finalist for Best Design Awards EP8 Ultra Video Doorbell AI-powered emotional care and advanced video tech European Product Design Award 2026 (EPDA 2026) Winner

For entryway interactions, the product ecosystem extends to scenario-based options designed for indoor hallways, open porches, and perimeter gates. The EP4 door viewer offers an easy installation process, while the HP7 Pro video doorphone increases connectivity across diverse property layouts.

Future Product Rollouts

The company confirmed plans to expand its catalog further. According to corporate announcements published on Business Wire, additional smart entry products are scheduled for release in upcoming marketing cycles. Consumers seeking detailed specifications can consult the official EZVIZ portal.