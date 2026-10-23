Remuera Bridge Club Faces Christmas Eviction After Property Resale

The Remuera Bridge Club must vacate its Remuera Road premises by Christmas following a sudden property sale. Co-chair Neil Stuckey said members were blindsighted after a previous developer abandoned housing plans and resold the site in August, leaving the 60-year-old club scrambling for temporary quarters ahead of a 2027 move.

Members of the Remuera Bridge Club learned in June that they would lose their home of more than 60 years after developers changed course on the property, according to co-chair Neil Stuckey. The joint Remuera Bridge and Bowling Club originally sold its high-profile site at 273 Remuera Road two years ago for $16.5 million to developer Willis Bond, known for award-winning residential projects.

Financial pressures drove the initial sale. We’re both asset rich and cash poor, Stuckey told OneRoof, explaining that the club’s 500-strong membership lacked the cash reserves required to fund basic repairs or a much-needed renovation on the aging building. The windfall sale provided enough capital to construct their share of a new clubhouse on Market Road with the Remuera Bowling Club while leaving funds for investment.

Eviction After a Developer Resells the Remuera Road Corner Site.

Club members previously believed they could remain at the premises during development. At a 2024 meeting, they were informed that Willis Bond would occupy the upper floor as a show-suite starting in mid-2025 while the club operated downstairs.

The arrangement was really just a handshake, a gentleman’s agreement really. So, as it went on, we were fairly relaxed; we didn’t push as hard as we should have. Neil Stuckey, co-chair of the joint Remuera Bridge and Bowling Club

In June this year, Willis Bond informed the club it would not proceed with the housing project and intended to sell the property instead. The 3521sqm corner site in the double grammar zone was listed on OneRoof as a rare opportunity for a high-end development at scale.

A New Owner, a Mahjong Club Plan, and a Scramble Before Christmas.

A deal for the property was finalized in early August. After an initial meeting where the new owner appeared receptive, the club received notice just a week later ordering them off the site by the end of the year.

Stuckey understands that the new owner plans to establish a Mahjong and games club for the Chinese New Zealand community, with a long-term goal to rebuild. Confidentiality clauses prevented the listing agent from commenting on the sale price or the owner’s plans.

The club had planned to stay until construction finished on their permanent joint clubrooms at the end of 2027. Officials are now searching for temporary premises equipped with necessary amenities and 40 to 50 car parks to accommodate elderly members. While a temporary site has been secured, Stuckey warned that the disruption will likely cause some members to drop out.