Airbnb Bans Cleaning Fees Coupled With Mandatory Guest Chores

Starting November 20, Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) will implement new platform-wide rules prohibiting hosts from requiring guests to perform heavy departure chores like washing dishes, stripping beds, or taking out trash while simultaneously charging them cleaning fees. The policy update addresses widespread user complaints regarding cumulative fees and burdensome checkout lists.

Hosts Cannot Demand Professional Cleaning from Guests

New Restrictions: Hosts can no longer demand guests complete tasks requiring significant effort or resembling professional cleaning work.

Hosts can no longer demand guests complete tasks requiring significant effort or resembling professional cleaning work. Retained Privileges: Property owners retain the right to enforce seven standard house rules, such as maximum occupancy limits, quiet hours, and pet restrictions.

Property owners retain the right to enforce seven standard house rules, such as maximum occupancy limits, quiet hours, and pet restrictions. Enforcement Mechanism: Non-compliant hosts face visible warnings on their listing pages, while rules will be highlighted directly within user booking reminders and travel tabs.

The Shift in Guest Checkout Policies

The platform modification follows years of user friction regarding double-charging through mandatory cleaning fees coupled with manual labor requirements. According to reporting by TF1 Info, travelers routinely paid high maintenance fees during booking only to receive extensive chore lists before departure. Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) acknowledged in communications to outlets like Le Figaro that its previous regulations created confusion and excessive strain for users.

Under the updated framework taking effect on November 20, hosts face explicit restrictions. As detailed by 20 Minutes, property owners cannot mandate that guests strip beds, wash and put away dishes, or remove garbage. Minor actions, such as placing used kitchen utensils in the sink or gathering towels, remain permissible.

Airbnb limits checkout chores, bans host cleaning penalties

Property Owners Retain Seven Standard House Rules

While deep-cleaning duties are barred, hosts retain control over baseline property management through seven permitted standard rules. As reported across verified sources, these cover maximum occupant limits, designated quiet hours, event parameters, smoking prohibitions, pet policies, commercial filming permissions, and key drop locations.

Exceptions to the chore prohibition apply under specific, localized conditions. TF1 Info notes that hosts may request shorter showers during municipal water shortages caused by droughts, or require guests to place trash in animal-proof containers in bear-frequently regions.

Photo: Figaro Immobilier

Operational Metric Prior Policy New Policy (Effective Nov. 20) Dishwashing Often required by hosts alongside cleaning fees Prohibited (placing in sink allowed) Bed Stripping Frequently mandated in checkout guides Strictly prohibited Trash Removal Required by numerous property listings Prohibited (except specific wildlife/drought exceptions) Enforcement Penalties Varies by host discretion Listing warning labels; fines banned

Airbnb Bars Hosts from Issuing Checkout Fines

The updated terms explicitly bar hosts from issuing fines or financial penalties to guests over disputed checkout compliance. According to Le Figaro Immobilier, cleaning fees typically range from 25 to 150 euros depending on the property’s size, location, and amenities, and must be fully integrated into the upfront price displayed during booking.

To improve compliance, Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) is shifting house rules directly into the application’s “Trips” tab and reservation reminders. Properties that fail to align with the new operational standards risk receiving explicit warning markers on their public listing pages.