Jordan Church Shooting Leaves Seven Dead and Several Injured

At least seven people were killed and ten others injured when two unidentified gunmen opened fire during a funeral service at a church in the village of Hamud, located in the Karak province of western Jordan. Wydarzenia Interia reported that the assault targeted a gathering of roughly 150 to 200 people, primarily older adults aged 50 to 70.

Assault During Funeral Service in Karak Province

The violent episode unfolded as two armed men entered the Christian house of worship on Friday during memorial proceedings, according to reporting by Misyjne.pl citing Roya News and Reuters. The attackers sustained their gunfire inside the building for approximately five minutes before fleeing the scene. Jordan’s Public Security Directorate confirmed the death toll and injury count, noting that several of the wounded remain in critical condition.

State-backed broadcaster Al-Mamlaka detailed the swift emergence of a large-scale security operation across the area as authorities rushed to contain the situation and track down the perpetrators. Vatican News further specified that the congregation belonged to the Melkite Greek Catholic Church, an Eastern Catholic community that maintains communion with Rome while preserving its traditional Byzantine liturgy in Arabic.

Jordan Church Shooting LIVE : Gunmen Open Fire at Church Funeral in Jordan, Many Dead | NewsX World

Regional Security and Demographics in Western Jordan

While Jordan maintains a predominantly Muslim population, the Karak province on the country’s western side is home to a notable Christian minority. Security forces have cordoned off the village of Hamud as investigators work to establish the motives behind the shooting and determine the identities of the two gunmen.

Incident Detail Reported Metric / Fact Primary Reporting Outlet Fatalities At least 7 dead Wydarzenia Interia / AFP Injuries 10 wounded (some in critical condition) Jordanian Public Security Directorate Attendance Approx. 150–200 mourners (mostly aged 50–70) Wydarzenia Interia Denomination Melkite Greek Catholic Church Gość Niedzielny / Vatican News

Local authorities continue their pursuit of the suspects as families in Hamud mourn the victims of a Friday gathering that turned into a sudden tragedy.