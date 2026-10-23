Milei’s austerity causes domestic stagnation, Financial Times says

Three years into Javier Milei’s presidency, Argentina finds itself caught in a stark economic paradox: international financial markets praise its fiscal discipline and tumbling inflation, while domestic storefronts grapple with a bitter stagnation that pushes the country toward a technical recession. According to an analysis published by The Financial Times, the heavy dose of fiscal austerity and restrictive monetary policy required to stabilize public accounts has taken a heavy toll on everyday Argentines.

Real wages remain roughly 10% below their levels at the start of 2023, and government figures cited by the British daily show that about 300,000 formal jobs have vanished since the libertarian administration took office. For citizens like 65-year-old Claudia Rochelin, who voted for Milei in 2023 hoping to escape chronic triple-digit inflation, the reality on the ground is sobering. While the government successfully reined in the cost of living—with monthly inflation registering at 1.9% in September—sales in her Buenos Aires bookstore have plummeted as the wider economy stalls.

The Divergence Between Macro Stability and Domestic Strain

The friction points in Milei’s economic architecture are now impossible to ignore. As the Financial Times notes, the transformation has proven deeply painful for the middle and working classes. Business owners have applauded the administration for cutting complex regulations, yet many companies find themselves squeezed by shrinking internal consumption and the rising tide of cheaper imports.

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At the same time, macro-level indicators tell a strikingly different story. The Central Bank purchased $46 million on Wednesday, October 21, lifting international reserves to $50,225 million. Sectors tied directly to global demand, such as energy anchored by the Vaca Muerta shale formation, are thriving. However, this export-driven model leaves the domestic market lagging behind.

Data from the monthly economic activity estimator (EMAE) for August revealed a 1.7% year-on-year drop, marking the steepest contraction of 2026 and steering public debate toward the looming threshold of a technical recession, which requires two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth in deseasonalized terms. Economists note that sectors deeply integrated with domestic purchasing power—namely industry, commerce, and construction—continue to absorb the hardest blows. Although activity showed a minor 0.1% uptick in August following a sharp slide in July, the centro de Estudios Económicos del Banco Provincia pointed out that la economía no rebotó en agosto (+0,1%) y está 3,8% por debajo del cierre de 2025 .

El Financial Times advirtió que JAVIER MILEI enfrenta "la mayor CRISIS" de su presidencia

Milei Approval Rating Slides Amid Corruption Scandals

President Milei recently dismissed public grievances over falling short financially as a “colossal stupidity,” adding regarding indebted consumers that nobody forced citizens to take out loans. Meanwhile, corruption scandals involving members of the administration have chipped away at the administration’s outsider image, with Atlas Intel survey data showing his approval rating sliding from 43% in January to 38% in August.

Despite these domestic headwinds, the government remains committed to its core trajectory. A high-ranking official told the Financial Times that an eventual re-election victory in 2027 would unleash a massive wave of foreign investment, arguing that society has yet to fully comprehend the transformational wealth hidden within the country’s natural resources. Nicolás Dujovne, former economy minister under Mauricio Macri, contended que una reelección de Milei supondría un cambio generacional para la economía, caracterizada por su constante inestabilidad . For now, ordinary consumers and businesses must navigate an unforgiving landscape, balancing the hard-won gains of monetary stability against the immediate pinch of a stalled domestic economy.