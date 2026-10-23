Star Wars: Galactic Racer launches and tops Steam sales

„Z mnoha důvodů jsme nechtěli neustále růst a pak se zase zmenšovat,“ řekl generální ředitel Matt Webster.”

Star Wars: Galactic Racer has officially launched across personal computers and gaming consoles, combining high-speed arcades with a gritty underworld campaign set after the fall of the Empire. Within days of its release, the title climbed straight to the top of Steam’s weekly top-earning games list for the period of October 6 to 13, outperforming several established releases. The title does not just rely on nostalgia, recalling how young Anakin Skywalker’s podracing on Tatooine took breaths away in The Phantom Menace.

Shade Competes in Galactic League with Three Vehicle Classes

Players step into the shoes of Shade, a customizable pilot competing in the underground Galactic League backed by syndicates. The game features three distinct vehicle classes: landspeeder variants, speeder bikes, and skim speeders, alongside cinematic podracers available in specific challenges. Cosmetic upgrades do not alter handling dynamics, meaning visual changes leave vehicle performance untouched.

#SteamTopSellers for week of 6 Oct — 13 October 2026 (No F2P):#1 – STAR WARS: Galactic Racer™#2 – EA SPORTS FC™ 27#3 – Steam Deck#4 – Gears of War: E-Day#5 – Risk of Rain 2https://t.co/DNBtKljdq4 — https://x.com/SteamDB/status/2110000189926777100

A Lean Studio Model Defies Massive Layoffs

Developer Fuse Games managed the project with a small core team rather than scaling up headcount, relying instead on structured external partnerships. Webster explained in an interview that avoiding massive hiring cycles prevents the personal toll and loss of institutional knowledge associated with subsequent layoffs. The studio divided external cooperation into three tiers, ranging from traditional outsourcing to shared development where external staff joined Slack channels and codebase access. External partners also took responsibility for specific features like the photo mode.

High Review Scores Accompany Various Edition Prices

This development strategy yielded strong critical reception across multiple platforms. According to review aggregator Metacritic data, the personal computer version secured 85 points, the Xbox Series X edition reached 86 points, and the PlayStation 5 release achieved 88 points.

Photo: Hrej.cz

Standard editions retail for 1,419 crowns, while digital Deluxe editions cost 1,892 crowns and include an artbook, three exclusive vehicles, a Naboo N-1 fighter-inspired paint scheme, a player banner, and three arcade challenges. EA Sports FC 27 took second place on Steam’s weekly list behind the racing title.