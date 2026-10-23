Israel Final Polls Project Election Stalemate Ahead of Vote

Israel heads to a high-stakes general election on October 27, 2026, marking the nation’s first nationwide vote since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attacks. Final polls point to a parliamentary stalemate, with neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s bloc nor the opposition led by Gadi Eisenkot projected to secure a 61-seat majority.

The upcoming vote serves as a moment for the country, according to Naftali Bennett. Three years of war across seven fronts have sharpened voter anxiety over domestic security, regional stability, and international isolation, as Israel’s 10 million citizens prepare to cast ballots.

Benjamin Netanyahu Fights for Political Survival Amid Security Debates

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, is attempting to maintain power by emphasizing his security credentials and framing the contest in stark terms.

Netanyahu’s security reputation took a severe blow during the Hamas-led invasion and massacre on October 7, 2023. Political correspondent Tal Schneider noted that the surprise attack resulted in casualties, shattering previous assumptions about the nation’s defense posture.

Photo: The Times of Israel

Every election is very crucial, and every election in Israel is about security. Tal Schneider, political correspondent with the Times of Israel, via Rte

Despite the criticism, Netanyahu has drawn on decades of political experience, securing an endorsement from Donald Trump, who warned that If Israel has the wrong leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so.

Gadi Eisenkot and the Yashar Party Challenge the Likud Coalition

Opposing Netanyahu is Gadi Eisenkot, the former IDF chief of staff who leads the newly formed centrist party Yashar. Eisenkot has capitalized on public frustration regarding the security failures of 2023, leading most mainstream media polls ahead of the vote.

Final polling averages show a stark divide depending on the media outlet. Mainstream television and newspaper averages place the Eisenkot-led bloc narrowly ahead with 52 seats to the Netanyahu bloc’s 50 seats. Conversely, polls from right-leaning outlets such as Channel 14 project a 61-seat majority for Netanyahu’s coalition, leaving the opposition with 45 seats.

Polling Aggregate / Source Group Netanyahu Bloc Seats Eisenkot-Led Opposition Seats Mainstream TV and Newspaper Polls 50 52 Channel 14 and i24 News Polls 61 45

With the 120-seat Knesset requiring 61 seats for a governing majority, neither major bloc is projected to capture an outright win without external support.

Hebrew University poll: 71% of Israelis, including 45% of those who voted for the Likud ruling party, think Netanyahu must resign immediately after the end of the military campaign in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/yULrol2sGr — https://x.com/jacobkornbluh/status/1736283990909215024

Palestinian Citizens of Israel Weigh Fear and Strategic Voting

Palestinian citizens, who make up roughly 20 percent of Israel’s population, face a complex calculus between political disillusionment and fear of another hard-right government. Historic voter turnout among Palestinian communities has historically ranged from 45 to 65 percent, hitting approximately 53 percent during the 2022 elections.

However, specialized polling institutes like Stat-Net project that turnout could reach 68 to 69 percent this election cycle. This anticipated surge is driven largely by apprehension over far-right ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir. Community concerns have been compounded by a sharp rise in internal violent crime.

Photo: Al Jazeera

Arab-led parties, including Ra’am led by Mansour Abbas and the Joint List, are polling around 14 seats. Eisenkot has indicated a willingness to form a government.

Expatriate Voters Mobilize

The election has also triggered an overseas mobilization, with thousands of Israelis living overseas preparing to return to their home country to participate in Tuesday’s election.

Once polls close on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, the formal publication of results will occur. If a stalemate persists, a poll shows that over a third of Jewish Israelis and nearly half of Arab respondents would prefer a repeat election over alternative power-sharing arrangements.