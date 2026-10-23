Former Caritas Poland Director Accused of Sexual Assault

Father Marcin Iżycki was abruptly removed from his position as the head of Caritas Poland in 2024 after serving seven years in the role. His suspension from both his administrative leadership and his duties as a priest followed a notification to the Vatican and the prosecutor’s office by the Warsaw-Prague curia, marking the start of a complex legal and ecclesiastical battle.

The removal of the Caritas chief stems from allegations of sexual assault involving another member of the clergy. While the prosecutor’s office initially dropped the case due to a lack of evidence, a district court has recently ordered the investigation to be reopened, citing significant failures in the initial inquiry.

The case centers on an incident allegedly occurring in November 2021. The accuser, identified as “A,” is a clergyman who had worked with Iżycki at Caritas. According to the victim’s testimony, he was invited to the institution’s headquarters and hotel in Warsaw for dinner. A claimed that after drinking whisky provided by Iżycki, he began to lose consciousness and experienced “flashes of awareness” during which the director attempted sexual advances, including kissing him on the mouth.

A further alleged that he regained consciousness in a hotel room with a black bag over his head and believes he was subjected to non-consensual oral sex while incapacitated. Under Article 198 of the Polish Penal Code, the sexual exploitation of a helpless person can carry a prison sentence of up to eight years.

Court orders reinvestigation after prosecutorial failures

The legal path of this case has been erratic. After an eighteen-month investigation, the prosecutor’s office discontinued the proceedings, concluding there was insufficient evidence and that the case was simply “word against word.” However, A appealed this decision to the District Court for Warsaw-Wola.

The court found that the investigators had committed several errors. Specifically, the court noted that the prosecution failed to consider documents regarding the victim’s health, improperly assessed witness testimony, and neglected to verify A’s psychological state before and after the incident. The court also highlighted contradictions in Father Iżycki’s own explanations.

Crucially, the court rejected the notion that the “word against word” nature of the testimony should lead to a dismissal, noting that such scenarios are typical in sexual crime cases. The court also ruled that the fact that the report was filed 2.5 years after the event did not invalidate the claim, accepting the victim’s explanation that he had withdrawn into himself before seeking help.

Contradicting versions of the November 2021 encounter

Father Iżycki has consistently denied the allegations. His defense has shifted during interrogations; he initially claimed to remember nothing of the night between November 10 and 11, 2021, but later provided detailed accounts. In these later statements, he claimed that the guest had a “vial” in his possession while going to the restroom.

Iżycki suggested that the accusations were motivated by professional resentment. He claimed that A was aggrieved because he did not receive a promised position as deputy director—a role the Episcopate had reportedly blocked. Regarding apology messages sent via SMS, Iżycki asserted they were not related to sexual acts, but were apologies for using vulgar language toward his colleague and an attempt to “appease” him by promising not to seek a second term as director.

The victim’s account was supported by testimony from his parents, who told investigators they noticed a complete change in their son’s emotional state, stating he “cried all the time” and could not cope with his life. A psychological expert who observed the victim during interrogation found no tendency toward confabulation and noted behaviors consistent with having experienced a traumatic event.

Catholic Church conducts internal process for Iżycki

While the criminal case returns to the prosecutors, the Catholic Church is conducting its own internal process. The Warsaw-Prague curia, to which Iżycki is subject, has maintained a policy of limited disclosure. A spokesperson for the curia stated that detailed information cannot be provided due to “ongoing procedures provided by law.”

The timeline of the case reveals a stark contrast between the administrative actions of the Church and the initial findings of the state:

Timeline of Actions in the Iżycki Case Period/Date Action Taken Outcome/Status November 2021 Alleged incident in Warsaw Basis for later criminal report 2024 Church administration action Iżycki suspended from Caritas and priesthood Recent District Court ruling Order to reopen criminal investigation

Father Iżycki has not been available for direct comment, and Caritas has not facilitated contact with the former director. The case remains one of the most zagadkowych w polskim Kościele due to the high profile of the institution and the nature of the allegations.

The reopening of the investigation means that investigators must now address the specific gaps identified by the court, including a deeper dive into the victim’s medical records and a reconciliation of the conflicting statements provided by the former director of Caritas.