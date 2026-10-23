Bakashop prices Mahito cosplay from 54.99 to 74.99 euros

The Mahito cosplay ensemble from Bakashop lists at 54.99 euros standalone and ranges between 69.99 and 74.99 euros bundled with its signature ice-blue wig across adult sizes S to XXXL, with the standalone wig priced at 29.99 euros as of October 22.

Bakashop Sells Mahito Costumes with Wigs

Bakashop lists the Mahito costume in sizes S through XXXL, offering the top and trousers alone for 54.99 euros or bundled with the ice-blue wig from 69.99 to 74.99 euros.

Shipping requires up to 12 working days, meaning orders placed on the October 22 check date arrive in early November rather than for the October 31 Shibuya Halloween window.

The character’s facial stitches take ten to fifteen minutes using black or dark grey liquid eyeliner and a setting spray.

How Bakashop Prices the Shibuya Arc Antagonist

Bakashop prices its Jujutsu Kaisen Mahito costume with two distinct purchasing tiers in its dropdown menu. The costume alone runs at 54.99 euros regardless of size, while the bundle combining the outfit with the ice-blue wig scales from 69.99 euros for size S up to 74.99 euros for sizes XL through XXXL. Standalone purchases of the long ice-blue wig cost 29.99 euros. Inventory tracking checks on October 22 recorded 103 pieces in stock across all sizes, while the wig alone had four units remaining. Customer feedback across eleven reviews yields a 5 out of 5 rating for the listing.

The apparel reproduces the specific design worn by the special grade cursed spirit during the Shibuya arc. The navy blue top features a white grid pattern extending the visual metaphor of stitched skin, accompanied by a strapped shoulder design and matching trousers. A Finnish customer noted in a review that the fabric feels comfortable and the pieces fit perfectly. Buyers selecting sizes must deal with conflicting feedback. A Brazilian customer standing 1.85 meters tall confirmed an XL fits ideally, while a Polish customer who normally wears medium deliberately ordered an XL and found it slightly oversized. Conversely, a Spanish customer reported the garments run small and advised sizing up, and a Mexican customer noted that size S trousers and top remained slightly large, confirming the range lacks dedicated kids sizes.

Shipping Delays Miss the October 31 Deadline

Purchasers eyeing the outfit for Halloween night face strict delivery constraints. Because current checks establish an order date of October 22, the stated shipping window of up to 12 working days means packages arrive in early November rather than by the October 31 evening milestone. That date holds specific narrative weight within the franchise, as the Shibuya Incident begins on October 31 around 7 pm when a curtain traps crowds at the station. Wearing the costume mirrors the canon timeline of the series itself.

Option Price Contents Sizes & Availability Costume alone 54.99 euros Navy top with white grid pattern, strapped shoulder, matching trousers S to XXXL Costume and wig 69.99 to 74.99 euros Full outfit plus long ice-blue wig S to XXXL (69.99 for S, 74.99 for XL-XXXL) Wig alone 29.99 euros Long ice-blue wig to tie into low sections One size, 4 in stock

Liquid Eyeliner Creates Facial Stitches for Cosplay

Replicating Mahito requires manual work on facial aesthetics rather than relying solely on textile purchases. Using a black or dark grey liquid eyeliner takes ten to fifteen minutes to draw thin lines across the face crossed by perpendicular staple-like bars. Shop guidance recommends referencing anime close-ups rather than memory, opting for liquid eyeliner over soft pencils to prevent smearing during warm events, and finishing with setting spray. The character’s mismatched eyes—one grey, one blue—can be addressed with a single contact lens for detailed accuracy.

Group cosplays benefit from pairing Mahito with Yuji Itadori, whose red-collar uniform forms the counterpart dynamic of hunter and curse. Additional group options span other cursed spirits such as Jogo, Hanami, or Choso from the broader Jujutsu Kaisen catalog. The franchise itself maintains high visibility in 2026, following the release of the compilation film Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution in Japanese cinemas in November 2025 and Western markets that December, alongside the broadcast of Season 3 covering the Culling Game arc on Crunchyroll since January 8, 2026, and Netflix since July 23, 2026.