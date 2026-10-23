Ukraine detains teen suspected of mailing Russian poison to soldiers

Ukrainian law enforcement detained a 17-year-old girl in Zhytomyr on suspicion of acting on orders from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) to mail packages containing lethal doses of methadone to military personnel, resulting in the deaths of two soldiers, according to Yahoo.

The Arrest in Zhytomyr and the Telegram Recruitment

Investigators stated that the teenager packaged deadly drugs and mailed them using fictitious sender details after receiving instructions from a Russian handler via Telegram. Yahoo reported that the suspect was promised at least 5,000 hryvnias, equivalent to about $111 or 100 euros, for the operation. According to Censor.net, the two deceased servicemen were absent without leave (AWOL) at the time of the incident.

The organizers contacted military personnel on Telegram, offering them free drugs. Once the parcels arrived, the recipients were instructed to consume the substances on camera, unaware that the capsules contained lethal doses of methadone. The National Police of Ukraine noted that two soldiers died from the poisoning in the Zhytomyr region.

Photo: Informat.ro

Expanded Police Interventions Across Four Regions

While investigating the fatalities in Zhytomyr, law enforcement officers identified other recipients who had been sent similar parcels. Censor.net reported that this follow-up police work successfully prevented four additional murders across the Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Chernivtsi, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

The 17-year-old suspect faces formal charges of aiding and abetting the premeditated murder of two people as part of a prior conspiracy, alongside charges of trafficking drugs and psychotropic substances for the purpose of distribution. According to Yahoo, she faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Ukrainian Teen Accused of Poisoning Soldier with Methadone

Region Incident Status Caseload Detail Zhytomyr Fatalities Confirmed Two soldiers died from poisoned methadone capsules Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Chernivtsi, Ivano-Frankivsk Interventions Successful Four additional planned poisonings prevented by police

Warnings Issued to Military Personnel

Following the arrests, acting Head of the National Police Maksym Tsutsiridze issued a direct warning to service members and their families. Censor.net quoted Tsutsiridze emphasizing that individuals offering help, sending gifts, or seeking face-to-face meetings may be executing enemy orders.

A person who offers help, sends gifts or persistently seeks a face-to-face meeting may be carrying out the enemy’s orders. Be cautious with new acquaintances. Do not accept medicines or other substances, or food or drink of dubious origin, from people you do not know well.

Authorities advised military personnel to save any suspicious correspondence and report coercion or threats immediately to law enforcement at 102.

Photo: Censor

Context of Wartime Collaboration Investigations

Since the launch of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian authorities have opened thousands of investigations into collaboration and regularly execute arrests for activities benefiting Moscow. Yahoo noted past high-profile poisoning allegations, including a 2023 case involving the wife of Kyrylo Budanov, who served as the head of military intelligence and now works as a presidential advisor. The National Police of Ukraine continues to investigate the full extent of the teenage suspect’s involvement in additional criminal plots across the country.