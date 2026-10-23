Meghan Markle Deeply Distressed Over Thomas Markle Child Abuse Investigation

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, announced that she is “deeply distressed” by reports that her estranged father, Thomas Markle, is under active investigation in the Philippines for alleged possession of child abuse materials. In a statement provided to CBS News, the Duchess revealed that the decision to cut ties with her father years ago stemmed from similar troubling allegations first brought to light in 2018.

Eight Years of Silence and the 2018 Metropolitan Police Letter

The disclosures shed new light on the long-standing estrangement between Meghan and her father, a rift that intensified around the time of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. According to the statement, authorities in the United Kingdom were alerted to potential misconduct in 2018.

Meghan 'deeply distressed' by allegations against father Thomas Markle

“In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection,” Meghan’s statement read, as reported by CBS News. “That letter was subsequently shared with me. It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated.”

The Duchess emphasized that her primary motivation for keeping her father away from her children—Archie, born in 2019, and Lilibet, born in 2021—was rooted entirely in child safety. Page Six further noted her statement that “although the breadth of what has now been uncovered is more sickening than one could ever imagine,” she trusts that justice will run its course (Page Six).

The Discovery in Cebu and the Philippine Investigation

The current investigation by law enforcement in Southeast Asia stems from a report filed by Thomas Markle’s son, Thomas Markle Jr. The British tabloid The Sun reported that the 60-year-old son discovered hundreds, if not thousands, of questionable files stored inside boxes at his father’s residence in Cebu province. Thomas Jr. reportedly stumbled upon the material while searching for an old cell phone while his father was in the United States receiving medical treatment for a stroke and blood clot.

Following the discovery in July, Thomas Jr. reported the files to an FBI hotline, the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children, and state police in Pennsylvania before authorities in the Philippines took jurisdiction.

Photo: pagesix.com

State media in the Philippines confirmed the probe. The Philippine News Agency stated that the Department of Justice’s anti-trafficking task force is actively investigating an octogenarian American national regarding digital media left at a property in Cebu province.

Thomas Markle Sr. Denies Accusations as Family Divides

Thomas Markle Sr. has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. In statements given to The Daily Mail, he dismissed the accusations as “sick lies,” stating, “I have never downloaded anything like that in my life.”

BREAKING: Meghan 'deeply distressed' by reports of allegations against her father Thomas Markle https://t.co/NsNTeSkmUl — https://x.com/SkyNews/status/2113569543050195285

Meanwhile, the wider Markle family remains sharply divided over the unfolding crisis. Samantha Markle, Meghan’s half-sister, defended her father in comments to the press, claiming there is no merit to the allegations and suggesting the evidence could have been tampered with while the computers were out of her father’s possession. Conversely, Thomas Jr. maintained to reporters that he had no alternative once he uncovered the files.

As the Philippine Department of Justice continues its examination, Meghan’s statement concluded with a sharp focus on the victims: “My sincerest hope is that justice will be fully served and that the priority remains the safety and protection of innocent children.”

Thomas Markle faces child abuse probe allegations | 7NEWS