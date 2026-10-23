Insomniac and ADE Launch Map Point Summit in Las Vegas

Insomniac Events is joining forces with the Amsterdam Dance Event to launch a brand-new electronic music gathering called Map Point Summit. Scheduled for next May at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, the three-day industry event will wedge itself right between the two consecutive weekends of EDC Las Vegas 2027.

The upcoming summit marks Amsterdam Dance Event’s first partnership of its kind and its exclusive debut outside of Amsterdam in North America. Organizers designed the gathering to serve as a meeting place for artists, creators, independent promoters, entrepreneurs, and industry professionals looking at the future of the dance scene.

From Underground Raves to Global Industry Summits

The partnership announcement came straight from the Dutch capital during ADE 2026, closing out a keynote conversation featuring Insomniac Events founder Pasquale Rotella and ADE managing director Jan-Willem van de Ven. Taking the stage in front of a packed room, Rotella reflected on his early days throwing illegal underground raves in Los Angeles before building Insomniac into the biggest dance event producer in the world.

The event’s name nods directly to rave history. “Map Point” references the method of finding parties during the early days of rave culture.

During the same keynote, Rotella looked back at Insomniac’s 2013 partnership with Live Nation, a milestone that coincided with a high point of the U.S. EDM boom. He recalled that multiple partnership offers sat on the table as dance music exploded across the United States. Because he took his time deciding with whom to partner, the offer amounts just getting higher.

Rotella noted that aligning with Live Nation proved to be the right move because the company grants Insomniac freedom to operate independently. “They don’t even know our office address,” Rotella joked during the talk.

Preserving Grassroots Vibe Across Global Markets

Beyond corporate backing, the discussion highlighted Insomniac’s ongoing collaborations with regional and international brands, including German festival Time Warp, Miami festival III Points, and German hard techno event Unreal. Rotella emphasized that grassroots brands remain essential for keeping true rave culture alive.

Comparing these promoters to musical bands, he stressed that each brings a unique vibe that must be protected for the long-term health of dance music. When addressing corporate expansion and the risk of market saturation, Rotella explained that Insomniac brings editions of EDC to markets where nothing else like it exists—pointing to established destinations like Las Vegas, Mexico, Colombia, Thailand, and South Korea.

The conversation also touched on the economic hurdles independent promoters face when booking talent. Rotella floated the idea that big name DJs could do a certain number of shows a year where their fees are lowered, giving smaller independent promoters a better chance to build lineups and strengthen dance culture overall.

Map Point Summit represents the second partnership rollout for Insomniac within a single week. The company also deepened its existing ties with Time Warp by establishing Time Warp Records, a fresh imprint operating under the umbrella of Insomniac Music Group.

Registration for Map Point Summit is open now, with the full program slated for release in the coming months.