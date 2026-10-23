Pride of Britain Winner Gregor Corse Learned to Walk Thanks to Stephen Hendry

Gregor Corse, a five-year-old Pride of Britain winner born with a rare neurological condition, learned to walk again by watching Stephen Hendry’s instructional YouTube channel after struggling following a tummy bug, The Mirror reported.

Gregor Raises £75,000 for Charity

Inspirational Benchmark: Raises £75,000 for charity through sponsored walks, capturing national attention.

Raises £75,000 for charity through sponsored walks, capturing national attention. Public Engagement: Honored at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards in partnership with P&O Cruises, meeting the Prime Minister and celebrities.

From YouTube Cue Tips to Walking the House

At three and a half years old, Gregor faced mobility setbacks after being laid low by a tummy bug. His mother, 32-year-old florist Iona from the Scottish island of Orkney, devised a creative recovery strategy. She encouraged her son by putting on Stephen Hendry’s online snooker tips, inspiring the youngster to declare he wanted to walk like his idol.

Five-year-old wee Scot Gregor Corse, born with a rare neurological condition, was inspired by snooker legend Stephen Hendry to learn to walk again after struggling to get back on his feet at the age of three and a half.His determination led him to raise an incredible £75,000… pic.twitter.com/eaXc3WcqdN — https://x.com/DailyMirror/status/2113397487042216364

Gregor began taking steps around the house, moving from room to room before transitioning to outdoor walks. Every time he completed a loop, his mother placed a little ball on the snooker table for him. The movement quickly expanded into structured charity walks wearing various uniforms.

Local Businesses Sponsor Gregor's Fundraising Efforts

Dressed in outfits ranging from a kilt to police and fire brigade uniforms, Gregor attracted local sponsorship from approximately 28 businesses, including garages and building companies. His determination captured the hearts of donors, pushing his fundraising total past £75,000 for good causes.

Pride of Britain: How one 'determined' five-year-old raised £80,000 despite neurological condition

Following his recovery and fundraising efforts, Gregor collected the GMB Young Fundraiser award and met the Prime Minister in Downing Street. Stephen Hendry surprised the young fan on Good Morning Britain, presenting him with the coveted trophy and a new cue while praising his remarkable mindset.

Key Metric / Detail Recorded Fact Total Funds Raised £75,000+ Primary Inspiration Stephen Hendry Cue Tips Location Orkney, Scotland

A Special Meeting at the Pride of Britain Awards

At the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, Gregor celebrated his achievements alongside figures such as former I’m a Celebrity winner Sam Thompson, who donned a kilt and hat to match the young fundraiser’s outfit. Gregor's simple motto remained central to his journey: "I can do this." His ultimate wish of playing a game of snooker with the seven-time world champion proves how extraordinary his recovery was.

Gregor Corse: Four-Year-Old Who Has Raised £80,000 For Charity With Inspirational Challenges