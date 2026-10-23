First In-Body Prime Editing Trial Begins for Wilson Disease

Dosing PM577a for Wilson Disease Inside the Human Body

Biotechnology company Prime Medicine has dosed the first human patient in a global Phase 1/2 clinical trial of PM577a, marking the first time a prime editing therapy has been administered directly inside a living body.

The one-time intravenous treatment uses lipid nanoparticles to deliver advanced genetic machinery straight to liver cells. Its target is the H1069Q mutation residing within the ATP7B gene. Wilson disease is an inherited disorder driven by mutations in this exact gene. The gene normally encodes a protein tasked with pumping excess copper out of the liver. Without functional ATP7B proteins, toxic copper accumulates throughout the body, causing severe liver damage, nerve destruction, and neurological disorders.

Prime Editing Enters Its First Known Trial Inside the Human Body

How Prime Editing Diverges from Standard CRISPR and Base Editing Techniques

Standard CRISPR-Cas9 cuts both strands of DNA. While that mechanism works well for switching unwanted genes off, it remains a blunt instrument when attempting to repair a specific spelling mistake in the genetic code. Prime editing operates differently. It nicks only a single strand of DNA. A specialized guide RNA then writes in the corrected sequence by carrying a repair template. This system can insert, delete, and rewrite DNA segments with high precision.

Base editing offers another precise avenue by swapping single DNA letters. However, base editing cannot make the specific corrections required for the most common ATP7B mutations. That technical limitation left prime editing as the optimal option for tackling Wilson disease. The open-label study led by Prime Medicine tests rising doses in adults and adolescents who carry at least one copy of the H1069Q mutation. The trial begins with stable adults undergoing standard treatments and will assess whether these patients can safely discontinue their lifelong copper-clearing drugs. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation to the PM577 program, while the company also develops a follow-up candidate addressing the R778L mutation prevalent in East Asian populations.

Photo: medscriptum.org

Transitioning from Laboratory Dish to In Vivo Delivery

Until this milestone, human applications of prime editing occurred exclusively outside the body. In a previous trial, Prime Medicine edited blood stem cells extracted from patients suffering from a rare immune disorder known as chronic granulomatous disease, subsequently infusing those modified cells back into the patients. Shifting to in vivo editing aims to make genetic therapies significantly cheaper and faster to manufacture than custom cell therapies that require intensive ex vivo processing and conditioning chemotherapy.

Yet in-body editing introduces distinct clinical risks and engineering hurdles. As Krishanu Saha, a biomedical engineer at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, pointed out, the safety profile depends entirely on the types of risks patients and clinicians are willing to accept. The primary technical barrier involves delivery. Lipid nanoparticles must travel through the bloodstream to reach exclusively the target organ without inadvertently altering off-target tissues. When scientists edit cells in a laboratory setting, they can thoroughly verify that the genetic modifications succeeded before returning the cells to a patient. With in-body delivery, such prior verification is impossible.

Proud to share that the first patient has been dosed in Prime Medicine's Phase 1/2 trial of PM577a for Wilson disease.This milestone marks the first clinical evaluation of an in vivo Prime Editing therapy from Prime Medicine, and PM577 has also received FDA Rare Pediatric… https://t.co/waXRIfxc6R — https://x.com/Allan_Reine/status/2107095930285527090

The broader field of genetic medicine continues to move at a rapid pace. The sole U.S.-approved gene-editing therapy currently on the market, Casgevy, relies on ex vivo editing of blood stem cells to treat two inherited blood disorders. While no in vivo editing therapy has secured final approval yet, regulatory agencies expect to rule early next year on an in-body CRISPR-Cas9 therapy targeting hereditary angioedema, according to Nature coverage of in vivo editing developments. Prime editing itself only reached human patients in 2025, when the first patient received an ex vivo prime-edited treatment.

Clinical researchers and industry executives remain focused on upcoming milestones. Prime Medicine plans to publish preliminary results from the landmark Wilson disease trial in 2027. Allan Reine, chief executive of Prime Medicine, emphasized that dosing the first patient with PM577a represents a meaningful step toward delivering a transformative, one-time treatment for individuals living with the rare condition. Rhonda Rowland, president of the Wilson Disease Association in Atlanta, noted that she never dreamed she would see such advanced technology applied to her rare disease within her lifetime.