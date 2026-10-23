Teddy Wilson earns first senior Australia call-up for November tour

New South Wales Waratahs scrumhalf Teddy Wilson has earned his first senior Australia call-up, featuring alongside prop Tom Lambert as the two uncapped selections in Les Kiss’s 33-man squad for the upcoming November spring tour.

Wilson Joins Squad as Third-Choice No 9

Squad Hierarchy: Wilson steps in as the third-choice No 9 behind Ryan Lonergan and Tate McDermott, shifting Kalani Thomas down to the Australia A fixture against the United States.

Wilson steps in as the third-choice No 9 behind Ryan Lonergan and Tate McDermott, shifting Kalani Thomas down to the Australia A fixture against the United States. The inclusion of fresh personnel alongside returning overseas reinforcements follows back-to-back Bledisloe Cup losses.

A Family Legacy Continued on Tour

As bbc.co.uk reported, the 23-year-old halfback is the son of Wallabies great David Wilson, a flanker who earned 79 caps, captained his country nine times, and claimed a winner’s medal at the 1999 Rugby World Cup. Teddy Wilson acknowledged the historic memorabilia waiting for him at home during media appearances.

“There are a few jerseys at home that are still there now … as well as the 1999 World Cup jersey.”

Devdiscourse noted of the young playmaker’s family collection. The former Australian under-20s captain and Sevens representative has enjoyed a standout Shute Shield campaign with Easts, driving his selection into the senior national setup.

Photo: The Guardian

Squad Reshuffle Following Bledisloe Defeats

Head coach Les Kiss finalized the 33-man group following a difficult run against New Zealand, which exposed depth issues during the second halves of recent fixtures. Flashscore.com reported that the touring party will also welcome back European-based forwards Taniela Tupou and Tom Hooper, both of whom missed the All Blacks series due to global player release windows.

Squad Element Key Personnel Included Notable Absences / Adjustments Scrumhalves Ryan Lonergan, Tate McDermott, Teddy Wilson Kalani Thomas (shifted to Australia A) Flyhalves Carter Gordon, Ben Donaldson, Declan Meredith Harry McLaughlin-Phillips omitted Pack Additions Tom Lambert, Taniela Tupou, Tom Hooper Will Skelton, Charlie Cale, Jake Gordon (injured)

Flyhalf Carter Gordon has been included while continuing his recovery from a fractured leg. Meanwhile, Hunter Paisami rejoins the squad after completing a suspension for a high tackle.

Photo: Flashscore.com

Upcoming Nations Championship Schedule

The squad will assemble ahead of an demanding four-Test itinerary opening in London. The Wallabies face England at Twickenham on November 8 before subsequent fixtures against Scotland and Wales, culminating in the maiden Nations Championship finals weekend.

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