Australia Retain Rose Bowl After Comfortable Win Over New Zealand

Australia have retained the Rose Bowl after securing a comfortable 40-run victory in the Twenty20 International against New Zealand at North Sydney Oval on Tuesday night. Vice-captain Ashleigh Gardner led the charge with a blazing 84 off 45 deliveries, steering the hosts to a competitive total of 167-7 before the bowling attack restricted New Zealand to 8-127. The win gives Australia a 2-0 lead in the three-match series, with the final fixture scheduled for Thursday.

The triumph marks Australia’s 12th T20 victory, a streak that includes an unbeaten run during the World Cup in the UK held in June and July. Following the match, Gardner credited surprise skipper Sophie Molineux with fostering a winning culture within the squad. “It’s led by Soph, who has brought this different mantra to the group, and the fun aspect as well,” Gardner said. “When you’re enjoying yourself and you’re having fun it creates an environment of growth and wanting to learn and challenge yourself.”

Australia has now held the Rose Bowl trophy for more than 26 years. The silverware will be contested again in March for a three-match one-day series, marking the first time the trophy will be played for twice in the same season.

Australia v New Zealand | Second T20I Highlights

Gardner Dominates as Other Australian Batters Struggle

Gardner anchored the innings on the compact North Sydney Oval, striking 10 fours and four sixes to dominate an otherwise stuttering Australian batting performance. While Gardner flourished, the rest of the top and middle order struggled to build momentum.

Beth Mooney contributed 39 from 28 deliveries before being well caught by a diving Maddy Green at long-on off a slower ball from Jess Kerr. Mooney had earlier survived a dropped chance on the backward square leg boundary when she was on just four runs in the third over. Ellyse Perry, who led Australia's recovery during the opening game, fell for 11 as the hosts stumbled to 3-41.

Photo: 1news.co.nz

Phoebe Litchfield returned to the side at No. 3 after missing the first match due to a minor hip complaint, replacing Tahlia McGrath in the team’s sole lineup change, but managed only seven runs after mistiming a pull shot to mid-off. Meanwhile, Georgia Voll recorded her second duck in as many games, caught and bowled by Bree Illing four balls into her innings. That double failure followed shortly after Voll’s career-best 131 not out against Bangladesh at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.

New Zealand Restricted as Bowlers Seal the Series

Defending 167, Australia’s bowlers smothered the White Ferns from the outset, ensuring there was no repeat of the tense finish from the series opener where New Zealand gave the home side a severe fright before falling short by two wickets. On Tuesday night, New Zealand never mounted a serious challenge.

Australia has retained the Rose Bowl with a comfortable 40-run victory in the Twenty20 International against New Zealand at North Sydney Oval. https://t.co/0lCJKB6IcM — https://x.com/7NewsAdelaide/status/2112701253054857424

White Ferns captain Melie Kerr top-scored for her side with 32 runs from 38 balls, while the rest of the lineup struggled against a disciplined bowling attack. Four of Australia’s six bowlers conceded fewer than six runs per over. Leg-spinner Georgia Wareham was the pick of the attack, claiming 3-18 from her four overs, while Gardner chipped in with 2-17 from three.

New Zealand named an unchanged team for the fixture, but the lack of adjustments failed to derail the hosts. With the series lead at 2-0, the two teams will meet on Thursday for the final Twenty20 International of the tour.