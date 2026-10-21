Russian drone strikes hit a university building in Kremenchuk and multiple targets across Ukraine on October 21, injuring a 16-year-old child and two others. Emergency services extinguished the fires as regional authorities detailed casualties across Poltava, Kyiv, and Kharkiv regions.

The impact struck the fifth floor of an institution's building, shattering windows and triggering an immediate emergency response according to regional reports.

State Emergency Service crews worked through the night to extinguish the resulting flames before morning.

Photo: MY.UA

The university stands as the sole classical university in Poltava Oblast, tracing its roots back to 1921 when the city opened its first higher education institution. In August 2009, the university became the first classical university in Poltava region, and on August 21, 2010, it received national status by a decree of the President of Ukraine. Today, the facility serves more than 4,000 students across engineering, electromechanical systems, and resource conservation disciplines under the leadership of rector Mykhailo Zahirnyak as detailed in local chronicles.

Russian Drones Injure Three People in Poltava Region

Three people sustained injuries in the Poltava region during the assault, State Emergency Service officials reported. Among the injured is a 16-year-old child diagnosed with a concussion and contusion, who was subsequently hospitalized. Poltava Oblast Military Administration head Vitaliy Dyakivnytch noted that another adult victim remains in moderate condition while rescue operations concluded. Local media also noted that the university attack coincided with the birthday of rector Denys Zahirnyak on October 20.

Beyond Kremenchuk, the regional strikes extended to Poltava city, where falling debris and impacts ignited fires at an administrative building and a storage facility verified by local reporting. Emergency crews deployed across multiple locations in the provincial center to manage the blazes.

A Russian drone hit the 5th building of the Kremenchuk Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi National University, sparking a fire and injuring one person, officials report. Striking educational sites disrupts a city's population already under strain from repeated attacks. #Kremenchuk pic.twitter.com/N6RFh2eGrr — https://x.com/WW3Watchtower/status/2112657161926934572

In Kyiv, Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported drone impacts and falling debris across several districts through the night according to municipal statements.

Simultaneous Strikes in Kharkiv and Cherkasy Regions

The coordinated overnight assault also struck the village of Korotych in the Kharkiv district, where two people were killed. Shelling damaged private homes and outbuildings, and left 11 additional residents suffering, including two children according to regional briefing logs.

Photo: Громадське радіо

Preliminary reports indicate two people were injured, and a 16-year-old child was also hurt and hospitalized, the State Emergency Service said in an official operational update.