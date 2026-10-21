The Hunter Biden Meme Coin Lost 98% of Its Value in 1 Hour

Hunter Biden’s foray into the volatile world of cryptocurrency has faced a sharp reality check. The $LAPTOP memecoin, which launched on September 9 on the Base blockchain, plummeted roughly 98% in value within its first hour of trading, according to reports from uInterview and Yahoo Finance. The token, which takes its name from the laptop Biden left at a Delaware repair shop in 2019, has struggled to maintain its initial market interest, leaving the majority of its early investors with significant losses.

The Mechanics of a Volatile Launch

The project’s structure is built around an unusual prediction-based mechanism. According to Hunter Biden, more than 12% of the token’s supply has now been permanently burned, while another 30% of the token’s supply remains tied to the outcomes of real-world prediction events. Under this system, tokens associated with a specific prediction are removed from circulation if the event occurs; if the event fails to materialize, the tokens are donated to charity. The prediction slate includes topics ranging from Bitcoin’s price performance to the results of the 2028 presidential election.

Despite these complex mechanics, market reception was hostile from the outset. uInterview noted that crypto traders began distancing themselves from the project before it even went live, and a wave of criticism led the exchange Kraken to delete a promotional post regarding the token. Blockchain analytics firm Bubblemaps characterized the debut as a “bloodbath,” estimating that approximately 80% of buyers lost money during the initial price collapse.

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Rapid Decline Highlights Memecoin Market Risks

The rapid decline of $LAPTOP mirrors broader trends in the speculative memecoin market. Yahoo Finance reports that investors are frequently lured by the promise of quick returns, only to find that these assets are backed by little more than hype and speculative interest. The platform highlights that the only participants who typically profit in such environments are those who enter and exit positions within an hour. For those who arrived even a few minutes late to the $LAPTOP launch, the financial impact was nearly total, with the coin trading 99.97% below its peak of $401.

This cycle of boom and bust is not new to the crypto sector. Yahoo Finance points to the 2020–2021 mania surrounding tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu as historical evidence of the risks involved. While some early adopters saw massive gains during those periods, the vast majority of retail investors were left holding assets that eventually traded 90% or more below their all-time highs. The $LAPTOP project attempted to distinguish itself by offering airdrops to those who had previously lost money on the $TRUMP memecoin, a project that has also seen its value drop 97.4% from its highs.

Photo: finance.yahoo.com

The Intersection of Politics and Digital Assets

Hunter Biden has framed the $LAPTOP project as a personal effort to reclaim the narrative surrounding a scandal that defined much of his recent public life. He has explicitly distanced himself from the traditional expectations of financial growth, stating at the launch, “You should not expect me or anyone else to make this token more valuable for you. LAPTOP isn’t just about owning something, it’s about saying something.”

The project arrives alongside Biden’s broader, unconventional public moves, including recent suggestions that he may consider a run for the presidency in 2028. While he has criticized the $TRUMP memecoin as a “grift,” his own venture has faced intense scrutiny regarding its utility and the lack of formal partnerships. Base, the blockchain network built by Coinbase that hosts the token, has clarified that it maintains no official relationship with the project. With 30% of the token supply held by founders—locked for six months and vesting over two years—the long-term viability of the asset remains tied to the very volatility that defined its first hour of existence.