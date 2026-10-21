First Responders Salute Sebastian Hanson in Salem Community Tribute

Dozens of fire engines and first responder vehicles gathered on a Tuesday morning to execute a special drive-by salute for 19-year-old Salem native Sebastian Hanson, who was recently placed on hospice care. Organizers arranged the emergency vehicle convoy to honor the teenager, who has muscular dystrophy and a profound love for emergency vehicles, as he sat outside his family home surrounded by loved ones.

The tribute was spearheaded by Jim Morris, president of Beauport Ambulance Service, which serves the North Shore. Morris explained that the community procession was designed to show support for Mark and Renee Hanson, Sebastian’s parents, who have long supported firefighters through their work with Rehab Five, a nonprofit organization that supplies firefighters with warm gloves, Gatorade, and other supplies immediately after they have been on duty.

Swampscott Engine Joins North Shore Convoy

Among the participating units was an engine from the Swampscott Fire Department. Swampscott Fire Chief Graham Archer stated that he did not hesitate to dispatch a truck after learning about the planned tribute, noting that he had previously met the Hanson family through their work with Rehab Five.

“I was not familiar with Sebastian beforehand,” Archer said. “When I heard about it, I thought to send a truck without hesitation. I couldn’t be happier and more proud that the firefighters here felt the same way.”

As the long line of emergency vehicles rolled slowly past the Hanson residence, personnel honked their horns. Firefighters and officers then stepped out of their vehicles to approach Sebastian directly, presenting him with shirts and gifts while interacting with the family.

Chief Archer Emphasizes Fire Department Mission to Support Community

Chief Archer emphasized that being there for the community during difficult times is central to the fire department’s mission. He noted that while departments frequently respond to tough times, seizing opportunities to engage positively with residents leaves a lasting impression.

“There are a lot of opportunities for us to plug ourselves into the community and be a friendly face,” Archer said. “This one today was particularly personal. Whether it’s for an individual or the community, the impact is felt.”

Reflecting on the turnout of regional first responders, Archer added that even a small gesture can go a long way for families facing hardships. “We’re there for a lot of tough times for people, and we want to be there for some happy times as well,” Archer said.