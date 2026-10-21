Cour de cassation : exercer activité rémunérée en arrêt maladie ne constitue pas fraude automatique

Carrying out paid work during a sick leave period, even without explicit medical authorization, does not automatically constitute fraud under French social security law, according to a ruling handed down by the Cour de cassation on October 15, 2026, and reported by lemag-juridique.com.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Core Ruling: Earning an income while on sick leave requires returning improperly paid daily allowances, but the violation alone does not prove fraudulent intent.

Earning an income while on sick leave requires returning improperly paid daily allowances, but the violation alone does not prove fraudulent intent. The Legal Distinction: Social security authorities must prove a deliberate attempt to deceive before denying an insured person the right to request a debt waiver.

Social security authorities must prove a deliberate attempt to deceive before denying an insured person the right to request a debt waiver. Assessment of Hardship: Financial repayment demands must be re-evaluated based on the debtor’s actual financial precarity and the specific circumstances of the case.

Court Reverses Appeal Decision on Fraudulent Intent

The case centers on an insured individual who continued professional activities while receiving compensated sick leave benefits. Following the discovery, the local social security fund demanded a full refund of the disbursed daily allowances and rejected the claimant’s request for a debt waiver, known as a remise gracieuse. The initial appeal court upheld this refusal, ruling that the ongoing professional work and the retention of a full salary constituted fraudulent maneuvers.

However, the Cour de cassation censured the appellate decision by applying Article L. 256-4 of the French Social Security Code. The high court clarified that while social security debts can generally be reduced or canceled when a debtor faces extreme financial precarity, exemptions apply strictly in cases of fraudulent actions or false declarations. The supreme court established that the mere act of working during a medical leave period does not automatically prove a deliberate intent to deceive the system.

Distinguishing Benefit Recovery from Fraudulent Conduct

This ruling introduces a vital regulatory distinction between receiving undue benefit payments and committing active fraud. Under the statutory framework, insured individuals remain legally obligated to reimburse funds if they work without authorization while claiming sick leave indemnities. Yet, the absence of proven fraudulent concealment protects their fundamental right to petition for financial relief.

Social security organizations can no longer rely solely on the existence of concurrent employment to bypass evaluations of financial hardship. Instead, administrative bodies must examine each case individually, weighing the claimant’s socioeconomic vulnerability against the surrounding circumstances before issuing a final decision on debt waivers.

References