Home » Sport » At the Prudential Center, Nico Hischier converted a power-play opportunity to help the New Jersey

At the Prudential Center, Nico Hischier converted a power-play opportunity to help the New Jersey Devils secure a 4-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks, while the Dallas Stars edged the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 in overtime at the American Airlines Center, according to reports.

Devils Capitalize on Special Teams as Swiss Core Shines

New Jersey leaned heavily on its special teams execution to distance itself from Anaheim. Nico Hischier opened his account for the evening by capitalizing with the man advantage, finishing the contest with two shots on goal and a plus-1 rating over his shifts without taking a penalty.

Jets vs. Dallas Stars | NHL Highlights | October 22, 2026

Timo Meier generated constant offensive zone pressure, firing five pucks toward the opposition cage and distributing three physical checks. His deployment yielded a neutral rating and zero trips to the penalty box. On the blue line, Jonas Siegenthaler anchored the defensive pairings with two blocked shots, two hits, and a plus-1 rating, keeping a clean defensive zone sheet.

Stars Outlast Jets in Overtime Thriller

Down in Texas, the Dallas Stars needed extra time to dispatch the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-2 final. Lian Bichsel featured on the Dallas backend, recording one shot on goal, two blocked shots, and a body check over his shifts. He finished with a minus-1 rating and no penalty minutes.

Ducks vs. Devils | NHL Highlights | Oct 22, 2026

For Winnipeg, Nino Niederreiter played a physical checking-line role, delivering four hits in under ten minutes of ice time. The Grison forward did not register a shot on goal, ending the night with a neutral differential.

Blowouts Highlight Wider Slate Across the League

Team Opponent Result Notable Performer New Jersey Devils Anaheim Ducks In 4-1 Nico Hischier (1 PP goal, +1) Dallas Stars Winnipeg Jets W 3-2 (OT) Lian Bichsel (2 blocks, 1 hit) St. Louis Blues Vegas Golden Knights In 6-2 Pius Suter (1 shot, 1 block) Boston Bruins Nashville Predators In 6-0 Roman Josi (2 shots, 1 block, -1) Pittsburgh Penguins Florida Panthers In 4-0 Chris Black (Started in net)

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Nico Hischier scores a goal against the Anaheim Ducks