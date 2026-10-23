USD and EUR Rise Against Cuban Peso, CiberCuba Reports Oct 22

As trading closed at 8:00 p.m. local time on Thursday, October 22, 2026, Cuba’s informal currency market recorded fresh gains for both the U.S. dollar and the euro, pushing local purchasing power down further against structural foreign exchange shortages, CiberCuba reported.

The daily tracking data compiled by CiberCuba illustrates a persistent erosion of the peso cubano across informal trading channels. While state-mandated rates lag far behind the physical reality of the parallel market, everyday transactions remain bound to these shifting informal valuations. These are the figures.

The Informal Market Realities

The U.S. dollar settled at 827 CUP at Thursday’s close, marking a single-day increase of 4 pesos and a 3.6% climb over the trailing week.

The euro advanced to 915 CUP, gaining 3.5 pesos day-over-day and extending its leadership over the dollar by an 88-peso margin.

The state-managed Central Bank Segment III rate remains fixed at 734 CUP per dollar and 824 CUP per euro, maintaining a parallel gap of roughly 90 pesos.

Tracking the 30-Day Ascent of Hard Currency

The upward momentum on the informal exchange goes well beyond daily noise. Over the trailing thirty days, the U.S. currency climbed from 720-level lows to touch 827 CUP, registering an advance of more than 107 pesos. Part of this velocity reflects ongoing methodological adjustments within the tracking index, yet the underlying driver remains constant: acute, structural scarcity of physical foreign banknotes.

The European single currency followed a matching trajectory. Trading at 823 CUP a month prior, the euro closed Thursday at 915 CUP, representing a 92-peso gain over thirty days. But the balance sheet tells a different story for digital-only assets. The MLC (Moneda Libremente Convertible), constrained by a lack of physical circulation and limited strictly to select state-operated stores, slipped to an indicative average of 676 CUP amid thin trading volume.

Official intervention via the Central Bank’s Segment III mechanism has failed to arrest the divergence. Although authorities adjusted official dollar rates from 670 to 734 CUP over the past month, the official framework refuses to clear domestic demand. The widening spread forces individuals and private operators alike to source hard currency through informal Telegram and Facebook groups tracked by independent market indices.

Valuation Equivalencies at the Close of Trading

To quantify the immediate capital impact on local market participants, standard banknote conversions reflect Thursday evening’s closing rates across the parallel market.

Denomination U.S. Dollar (CUP) Euro (EUR) 5 units 4,135 CUP 4,575 CUP 10 units 8,270 CUP 9,150 CUP 50 units 41,350 CUP 45,750 CUP 100 units 82,700 CUP 91,500 CUP

These informal denominations dictate the baseline pricing for imported consumer goods and private-sector inputs. Because state salaries remain pegged to the domestic peso without indexing against parallel foreign exchange benchmarks, every incremental climb in the euro or the dollar directly compresses real household consumption.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.