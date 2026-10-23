Boulder Man and Toddler Killed in Plane Crash

Crews closed multiple high-altitude trails in Boulder County on Thursday, October 22, 2026, to facilitate the removal of wreckage from a fixed-wing aircraft crash that killed a man and a toddler earlier in the month.

The operation targets the remote site near South Boulder Peak where 43-year-old Aaron Gingrich and three-year-old Isabella Gingrich died following the October 4, 2026 impact. CBS News reported that a private contractor working alongside the National Transportation Safety Board is managing the extraction.

Logistical Hurdles Delay Wreckage Removal

Logistical hurdles delayed the wreckage removal by nearly three weeks. Carrie Haverfield, communications specialist with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, detailed the specialized requirements for the operation.

Pilot allegedly flew with toddler for 3 hours in deadly Boulder County plane crash

“It’s very highly skilled for the helicopter pilot to be able to have this type of work be something that they’re able to do. So, this helicopter, I believe, is out of the Western Slope area of Colorado, so we had to bring them in to do this operation today. So it took a little while to get that coordinated, and that’s why we’re a couple of weeks out,” Haverfield said.

The recovery effort required regional cooperation. Personnel from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit assisted with the extrication.

Trail closures went into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday with an anticipated reopening time of 5 p.m. The affected routes include the South Boulder Creek West Trailhead, South Mesa Trailhead, Bear Peak Trail between Bear Peak and South Boulder Peak, Homestead Trail, Lower Big Bluestem Trail/Thomas Lane, Shadow Canyon North Trail, Shadow Canyon South Trail, Shadow Canyon Trail, Towhee Trail, and Upper Big Bluestem Trail. County officials noted that additional closures could occur dynamically depending on field conditions during the helicopter operations.

Man, toddler identified as victims in fatal plane crash in Boulder County

Incident Detail Recorded Information Crash Date October 4, 2026 Location Near South Boulder Peak and Eldorado Canyon Lead Investigating Agencies National Transportation Safety Board and Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

Ongoing Investigation into the October 4 Impact

While recovery teams cleared the debris field on Thursday, the underlying cause of the accident remains undetermined. Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office continue to examine the wreckage and flight data to establish the sequence of events that led to the disappearance and subsequent discovery of the aircraft in the rugged terrain near Eldorado Springs.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

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