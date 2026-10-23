Adam Clayton Arrested for Rock-Throwing Spree on Arizona Highway

Adam Clayton sits behind bars on a $25,000 bond following an Oct. 20 rampage that saw moving vehicles pelted with rocks along State Route 74.

Midnight Stoning on the Carefree Highway

The 64-year-old homeless man faces multiple felony charges after the chaos triggered an emergency response and a foot pursuit into the open desert. Dispatchers flooded with urgent calls that night rushed Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers to the Carefree Highway.

At least five vehicles had already been struck. Seven victims reported damage, including at least one shattered windshield.

Rather than surrendering to authorities, a shirtless Clayton fled on foot into the dark desert. Troopers pursued him across the rugged terrain before successfully taking him into custody.

A Decade-Long Criminal History in Maricopa County

Court records filed in Maricopa County identify the suspect and lay bare a local criminal history dating back to 2011. That record includes prior convictions for aggravated assault and criminal damage.

Following his capture, Clayton was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Lower Buckeye Jail. Formal charges now include six counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, alongside five counts of felony criminal damage.

His next scheduled court appearance is set for Oct. 27.

The Grim Echo of the 2018 Interstate 10 Killing

For law enforcement in the region, freeway rock-throwing carries a tragic history. In July 2018, rookie DPS Trooper Tyler Edenhofer was killed in the line of duty after responding to reports of a pedestrian throwing rocks at vehicles along Interstate 10 near Avondale.

A Mother’s Raw Response to the October Arrest

Reflecting on the Oct. 20 arrest, Debbie Edenhofer, the mother of the fallen trooper, shared her perspective with local media outlets.

This is why my son is no longer with us, some kid throwing rocks at cars on the freeway, she said. I can’t understand … Great job troopers getting him in custody without harm to any of my brothers and sisters.

Unanswered Questions and DPS Safety Warnings

In the wake of the arrest, DPS officials urged motorists to immediately report any reckless behavior on Arizona roadways by dialing 911. They emphasized that throwing objects at moving vehicles is not a harmless prank and carries severe risks of catastrophic crashes, injuries, or fatalities.

As the legal process moves forward, several details regarding the incident remain unaddressed by authorities. Investigators have not yet released a booking mugshot for Clayton, and officials have not disclosed a suspected motive for the rock-throwing spree or confirmed whether any of the drivers or passengers sustained physical injuries during the attacks. Court records for the ongoing proceedings can be tracked through the Maricopa County Superior Court docket.