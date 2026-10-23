Brent Hits $114 as Houthi Attacks Threaten Saudi Infrastructure

Brent crude reached $114 per barrel as escalating Houthi attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure, including Saudi Aramco facilities, triggered urgent personnel evacuations and fueled fears of severe Middle East supply disruptions heading into the final quarter.

The Bottom Line

Brent crude traded at $114.00 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate changed hands at $100.40, marking multi-month highs driven by intensifying regional hostilities.

Saudi Aramco ordered personnel evacuations from its Dhahran headquarters, signaling an expanded threat radius beyond Red Sea shipping lanes.

ordered personnel evacuations from its Dhahran headquarters, signaling an expanded threat radius beyond Red Sea shipping lanes. Major financial institutions have abandoned previous fourth-quarter forecasts, with ING noting that earlier $80 price projections are now unattainable.

Infrastructure Vulnerability Triggers Evacuations in Dhahran

Market pressures intensified as Saudi Aramco instructed staff to evacuate its corporate headquarters in Dhahran and transition to remote work, according to individuals familiar with the directive cited by Reuters. According to Saudi state media reports, an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam resulted in two fatalities and eight injuries. ING commodity analysts Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey highlighted that these developments demonstrate advanced capabilities among Yemen-aligned Houthi forces, shifting the threat profile away from historical Red Sea shipping lanes directly toward core Persian Gulf industrial installations.

#MarketsWithMC | Brent crude oil price nears $114, WTI tops $100 amid Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia- Crude oil prices surged due to Middle East tensions.- Brent and WTI futures climbed amid supply disruption fears.- Strait of Hormuz attacks raised global energy supply risks.… — https://x.com/moneycontrolcom/status/2113516727019725251

Geopolitical Escalation Strains Global Benchmarks

Oilprice.com reported that Brent crude was on track for weekly gains of approximately $6 per barrel, consolidating above the psychological $100 threshold alongside West Texas Intermediate. The Economic Times noted that international prices breached $112 per barrel, touching levels not observed since mid-May, while global exchanges wobbled as investors priced in persistent energy inflation.

Supply Constraints Compound Across Regional Corridors

Crude Benchmark Current Price per Barrel Recent Market Trajectory Brent Crude $114.00 Trading at 5-month highs amid Saudi infrastructure threats West Texas Intermediate (WTI) $100.40 Sustained above the $100 threshold on regional escalation fears

Compounding the regional security crisis, Libya’s National Oil Corporation confirmed the shutdown of a major pipeline feeding output from two active fields to the Zawya export terminal, forcing immediate production curtailments. While Kpler export data cited by The Guardian indicated that Persian Gulf crude shipments have managed to rise above pre-war baselines, underlying logistical bottlenecks continue to extract a heavy toll on global supply chain stability.

Photo: CNBC

Macroeconomic Fallout and Market Re-evaluations

As reported by The Guardian, global stocks wobbled on Thursday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 falling 1%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropping 2.7%, and the South Korean Kospi falling 3.5%. Corporate fallout was immediate in consumer-facing sectors, with American Airlines warning investors that historic fuel cost pressures would push the carrier into an annual loss, prompting a nearly 4% drop in pre-market share trading. Yet, equity portfolio managers suggest consumer vulnerability to energy shocks has moderated compared to previous decades. David Wagner, head of equity and portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors, noted to CNBC that gasoline claims a substantially smaller share of disposable income today than it did thirty years ago, potentially offering households a buffer against the current oil price surge.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Trump Accuses Houthis of Targeting Saudi Arabia Attacks Raise Energy Price Concern