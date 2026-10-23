US West Coast Flu Surge Earlier Than Usual, Health Experts Say

Flu cases are rising on the US West Coast months earlier than normal, driven by an Influenza A H1N1 mutation. Health experts are urging the public to get vaccinated immediately to prevent severe illness and hospitalizations as the virus spreads eastward ahead of the typical winter peak.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Early Onset: Influenza activity is tracking about two to four weeks ahead of typical schedules, hitting Pacific states first with positivity rates near 10%.

Influenza activity is tracking about two to four weeks ahead of typical schedules, hitting Pacific states first with positivity rates near 10%. Strain Mutation: The predominant virus is a mutated H1N1 strain, tracing back to the lineage that caused the 2009 pandemic.

The predominant virus is a mutated H1N1 strain, tracing back to the lineage that caused the 2009 pandemic. Vaccination Timing: Clinicians recommend getting the annual shot now because it takes approximately two weeks for the immune system to build protective antibodies.

West Coast Surge and Strain Characteristics

Influenza activity typically ramps up in December and hits peak levels in February. However, this season has kicked into action earlier than usual, with higher positive cases than normal recorded across several states. Health experts have credited the early seasonal start to a new mutation of the influenza A strain H1N1. CNN reported that this wave of flu hitting the Pacific states originated from Asia.

Data compiled from state health departments illustrates the sharp deviation from previous years. In California, influenza test positivity hovered slightly above 1% in early October during the past two flu seasons. As of 10 October, that rate jumped to 9.65%, according to data from the state’s department of health. In Washington state, roughly 1 in 10 people tested for the flu last week was positive, leading Dr. Alex Greninger, head of Division of Infectious Disease Diagnostics at the University of Washington’s Department of Laboratory Medicine, to state that the region is seeing January levels of flu in October, as reported by CNN.

Photo: Bloomberg.com

Intermountain Health database Germ Watch indicates that Utah has documented 242 influenza A infections as of 11 October, representing a significant rise from the 10 cases recorded at the same point last year. Parts of central Oregon have also registered an influenza A surge. Nationally, about 2.1% of doctor visits last week were for influenza-like illness, remaining below the national baseline set by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as noted by CNN.

Geographic Spread and Pediatric Impact

The early wave is no longer confined to the Pacific coast. Dr. Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist directing the Center for Outbreak Response Innovation at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told CNN that all Pacific states started their season very early, and the virus is now spreading eastward to affect all regions of the country. In the region encompassing Arizona, California, Hawaii, and Nevada, flu test positivity reached at least 10% last week, with the South catching up rapidly.

Photo: WMUR

Children are experiencing significant early impacts. Children’s Health Dallas recorded a 36% increase in flu cases over a single recent week, with pediatric cases appearing four to six weeks ahead of schedule. Dr. Zarchary Most, an infectious disease specialist at Children’s Health Dallas, emphasized that children getting their first flu vaccine often require two doses administered a month apart, making immediate vaccination critical.

Vaccine Match, Efficacy, and Public Health Messaging

The 2026-27 flu vaccines, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in August, target H1N1, H3N2 (the dominant strain last season), and one influenza B virus. Speaking to The Guardian, University of Pennsylvania microbiologist Scott Hensley shared his observation that two out of the three elements in this season’s inoculation match circulating variants exceptionally well. However, Dr. Greninger noted that the mutation, at a location called G155E, cropped up after strains were already selected for this year’s flu shots, so even though the vaccines target a version of H1N1 and should still offer some protection, the virus can still break through.

Photo: FOX 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth

Region / State Observation Metric Current Data / Rate Reported By California Test positivity rate (early October) 9.65% (vs. ~1% past two years) State Health Dept. Washington Test positivity rate ~1 in 10 tests positive State Dept. of Public Health Utah Influenza A cases (as of 11 Oct) 242 cases (up from 10 last year) Intermountain Health North Texas Pediatric case volume change 36% increase over one week Children’s Health

Dr. Sharon Vuppula from Southern New Hampshire Medical Center told Dartmouth Health officials that the vaccine is roughly 40% to 60% effective at preventing the flu, but its primary clinical value lies in lessening symptom severity and protecting vulnerable populations. Meanwhile, promotion of flu shots has faced administrative headwinds, having been reduced under US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime vaccine critic who has overhauled childhood immunization schedules, according to reporting contributed by Reuters.