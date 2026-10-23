Poland Racks Up 1.5 Billion Zł Unclaimed in Deposit System

As of late October 2026, Poland’s deposit-return system has accumulated at least 1.5 billion PLN in unclaimed consumer deposits sitting idle on operators’ accounts. According to reporting by Puls Biznesu, participating firms remain uncertain regarding when and how these capital reserves can be deployed, while the Polish Ministry of Climate and Environment has yet to provide definitive regulatory clarification on the matter.

The Bottom Line

Trapped Liquidity: At least 1.5 billion PLN in unclaimed consumer deposits remains frozen across various system operators’ balance sheets, with zero clear regulatory guidance on asset utilization.

At least 1.5 billion PLN in unclaimed consumer deposits remains frozen across various system operators’ balance sheets, with zero clear regulatory guidance on asset utilization. Comparative Disadvantage: A Deloitte report cited by Czysta Polska reveals that Poland’s multi-operator framework could generate up to 1 billion PLN in extra annual costs compared to single-operator European models.

A Deloitte report cited by Czysta Polska reveals that Poland’s multi-operator framework could generate up to 1 billion PLN in extra annual costs compared to single-operator European models. Municipal Budget Strain: Local entities like Gdańsk’s municipal waste plant estimate annual losses reaching 12 million PLN due to lost material sales and depressed secondary commodity pricing, as reported by Portal Samorządowy.

Unclaimed Deposit Reserves Create Balance Sheet Uncertainty

The core friction point centers on financial deposits collected from consumers who fail to return their beverage packaging. Puls Biznesu noted that at least 1.5 billion PLN sits on the ledgers of deposit system operators.

Rafał Łyczek from Reselekt, an operating entity within the network, pointed out that upon operator transitions, unreturned deposits left uncollected by legacy operators can translate into a recurring financial burden amounting to 10–20 percent of the double deposit cost for producers. He added that the deposit functions as a consumer security deposit, with producers and operators serving as the guarantors of its circulation.

Photo: Portal Samorządowy

Revenue Pressures from Waste Management Losses

While consumer participation scales—with Anita Sowińska, ministra klimatu i środowiska, confirming a total collection of 5 billion packages, a network of collection points, and a targeted selective collection rate of 77 percent at the end of the year, which entails gathering roughly 7 billion packaging units consisting of 231,000 t of plastic bottles and 46,000 t of metal cans—local governments face severe revenue pressures.

According to Portal Samorządowy, the Gdańsk municipal waste utility (Gdański Zakład Utylizacyjny) estimates annual losses of approximately 12 million PLN. Piotr Kryszewski, managing director for Green Gdańsk, explained that recyclers increasingly target clean deposit materials, causing a drastic decline in the market value of recyclable commodities remaining within the traditional municipal waste streams. This commodity price contraction accounts for roughly 4 million PLN of the city’s projected annual deficit.

Photo: Rzeczpospolita

Municipalities are demanding changes to regulations and the swift implementation of extended producer responsibility, though they do not want to suspend the deposit-return system currently in operation. Piotr Kryszewski emphasized that municipalities must continue operating and handling waste left outside the deposit framework, noting that while they expected collection volumes to drop, the scale of losses and the secondary price depression of leftover materials came as a surprise. He asserted that stepping back from the system at this stage is not the correct direction because the system can no longer be halted, advocating instead for supplementing existing rules and evaluating their real effects after 2 to 3 years of operation. He noted that green infrastructure gains public support when residents experience its benefits firsthand, pointing to Gdańsk's expansion of retention basins from approximately 20 to about 60, backed by around 700 million PLN in investments.

Structural Cost Comparisons Across European Models

The financial strain extends well beyond municipal balance sheets. A study published by Deloitte, titled “System kaucyjny 2026 – rok po starcie” and highlighted by Czysta Polska, indicates that the Polish deposit architecture could impose nearly 1 billion PLN in excess annual costs relative to peer European models. Over the 2027–2036 timeline, cumulative maintenance expenses may outpace comparable jurisdictions by 9-10 mld zł.

Photo: Zielona Interia

Metric / Indicator Polish Market Projection European Benchmark Comparison Estimated Excess Annual Costs ~1 Billion PLN Lower across single-operator models Cumulative 10-Year Cost Variance 9-10 mld zł higher Baseline reference markets (Austria, Sweden, etc.) PET Bottle Producer Fee Multiplier Elevated ~1.7x higher in reference markets Metal Can Producer Fee Multiplier Significantly higher ~7.3x higher in reference markets

Industry resistance is mounting against this multi-operator structure. Mieszko Musiał, chairman of the board of the Union of Polish Breweries, emphasized to Czysta Polska that while producers support environmental mandates, the current multi-vendor setup multiplies administrative, logistical, and IT overhead.

Stakeholder Dialogue and System Optimization Priorities

Discussions among operators, producers, and technology providers during the Deposit Seminar highlighted several operational directions, including moving away from paper vouchers toward direct deposits onto payment cards or bank accounts, and increasing the number of reverse vending machines in public spaces. Anna Sobolak, posłanka na Sejm RP, stated that participants should discuss how to make the deposit system even more effective, convenient, and friendly for residents. Meanwhile, Jacek Wodzisławski, president of RECAL, noted that earlier concerns regarding a potential loss of consumer trust have not been validated by actual collection outcomes.