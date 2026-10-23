Barcellona Beats Olimpia Milano 89-81

Olimpia Milano slumped to an 89-81 home defeat against Barcelona, marking their fifth consecutive EuroLeague loss. Despite a 15-point performance from Jason Burnell, Milano’s inability to control the glass and 19 turnovers left them anchored at the bottom of the continental standings.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Jason Burnell recorded 15 points on 4/5 shooting from beyond the arc, but his performance could not prevent the team’s fifth consecutive EuroLeague loss.

Additional support for Milano came from Alec Peters with 13 points, while Leandro Bolmaro and Darius Thompson contributed 12 points each.

The visiting Barcelona squad saw strong production from Kevin Punter (17 points), Tyrese Martin (14), Umoje Gibson (13), and Joel Parra (12), with Josh Nebo adding 9 points.

Defensive Gaps and Turnover Woes

The tactical failure for Olimpia Milano at the Unipol Forum centered on their inability to manage the game’s physical demands. As reported by various outlets, the team conceded 17 offensive rebounds to Barcelona, a statistic that shows a recurring lack of interior physicality. Coach Peppe Poeta noted post-game that when his side faced Barcelona’s aggressive defensive switching, the offense became stagnant, leading to 19 turnovers that effectively handed the visitors high-percentage transition opportunities.

Nel primo tempo abbiamo sofferto contro la loro fisicità, abbiamo concesso 11 rimbalzi d’attacco, Coach Peppe Poeta remarked regarding the team’s early defensive struggles. Barcelona opened the game by hitting six of their first seven shots, while Milano’s offensive rhythm stalled in the second quarter, leading to frustration and mounting tension on the floor. Despite a successful long-range effort from Garrison Mathews and a buzzer-beating jumper from Leandro Bolmaro that cut the deficit to 40-44 at halftime, the momentum shifted decisively in the third quarter. Following two missed opportunities at the rim by Wright, the team suffered a period of discouragement, allowing Barcelona to extend their lead to 16 points.

Armani Olimpia Milano – FC Barcellona | Highlights Basket 7ª Giornata 2026-27

The game’s progression highlighted the gap between the two rosters. While Milano managed to hang around in the first half—trailing by only four points at the break—the third quarter proved fatal. Barcelona exploited Milano’s struggle to defend the pick-and-roll, surging to a 14-point lead. Even a late 7-0 run by the hosts, fueled by Jason Burnell, Garrison Mathews, and Devin Booker, could not bridge the deficit, as Kevin Punter neutralized the momentum with a timely four-point play.

Historical Context and Tactical Stagnation

This result represents the worst EuroLeague start for the organization since the 2009/2010 season, according to ANSA. The atmosphere at the Forum has soured rapidly; fans were heard whistling at the team, with specific frustrations directed toward recent acquisitions like Darius Thompson and Alec Peters. The pressure on the front office is mounting, as the current trajectory threatens to end the club’s playoff aspirations before the winter months.

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Coach Poeta’s assessment was blunt regarding the team’s mental fragility.

Team Points Turnovers Offensive Rebounds Olimpia Milano 81 19 N/A FC Barcelona 89 N/A 17

The Road Ahead: A Brutal Calendar

The schedule offers no reprieve for the struggling Italian side. Following the Serie A fixture, the team faces a grueling double-header in Athens against EuroLeague heavyweights Panathinaikos and Olympiacos.

Photo: Olimpia Milano

The upcoming calendar presents a significant challenge: on Sunday at 16:00, Milano hosts the “Derby d’Italia” against Virtus Bologna in Serie A, followed immediately by the two away games in Athens. The disparity in consistency is stark. While Barcelona successfully relied on a balanced scoring attack led by Punter (17 points), Tyrese Martin (14), and Umoje Gibson (13), Milano remains dependent on sporadic bursts of individual scoring.

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Armani Olimpia Milano – FC Barcelona | EuroLeague | MAGENTA SPORT