Nelly Korda Shares Golf Insights on Jonas Brothers Podcast

World No. 1 golfer Nelly Korda appeared on the Jonas Brothers’ “Hey Jonas” podcast, which was released this week, sharing eight notable golf insights ranging from fairway divot technique to short-game pressure drills.

Mastering the Fairway Divot and Technical Fundamentals

Discussing the mechanics of hitting out of a fairway divot on the 26-minute podcast episode, Korda noted that she would change the rule denying relief from a divot, but she still finds artistic value in executing the shot. When Kevin Jonas asked about the technique, Korda explained that players must position the ball further back in their stance and grip slightly down on the club, mimicking a greenside bunker shot to ensure steep, ball-first contact. Nick Jonas humorously offered an alternative, suggesting players could simply move the ball, while the conversation also explored how to introduce youth to the game.

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When Nick Jonas asked how to hook young players—sharing that his five-year-old daughter Malti is beginning to play—Korda emphasized sticking to fundamentals like grip and weight distribution while keeping practice fun through games. Korda’s former junior routine involved brief technique sessions followed by hitting creative shots like flop shots over trees, a philosophy supported by her own childhood coaching.

Insight Category Korda’s Core Philosophy Drill / Application Fairway Divot Steep angle of attack, ball back in stance Treated similarly to a bunker shot Nerves & Pressure Rely on a repeatable pre-shot routine Lock into target, consult caddie, execute Short Game High-pressure up-and-down simulations Six-ball drill across easy, medium, hard spots

High-Pressure Routines and Short-Game Drills

Addressing how she handles major-stage nerves when Joe Jonas asked about her tournament mindset, Korda explained that she relies entirely on a strict, repeatable routine over and over again, treating jitters as positive excitement rather than bad nervousness. Her routine involves taking a practice swing, locking into the target, talking to her caddie Jason Dede, and initiating the swing. To build that composure, Korda shared a grueling practice method from her youth called the six-ball drill, which requires making six consecutive up-and-downs across varying difficulty levels.

Korda admitted the drill occasionally took hours to finish because missing even the sixth putt forced her to restart entirely. For up-and-coming golfers seeking advice—a question posed by Kevin Jonas’s daughter Alina—Korda pointed squarely to mastering the short game through high-stakes, pressure-laden simulations.

Tour Life, Discipline, and Team Dynamics

Beyond technical mechanics, Korda offered a glimpse into her mental health maintenance and touring lifestyle. She confessed that she never slams her clubs, recounting the lone exception when she gripped a club by the head, slammed the butt end into the ground, and watched it ricochet back into her mouth for a bloody lip while caddie Jason Dede watched silently. On decompression, Korda stated that she puts her clubs away when time permits, though a one-week turnaround immediately forces her back into grind mode.

Photo: bvmsports.com

When winning, Korda celebrates with a specific post-match meal at Five Guys, ordering a burger with mustard, ketchup, and mushrooms. She also maintains strict nutritional discipline during tournament weeks, noting that she has never consumed an alcoholic beverage on a golf course or the night before a round, drawing an apt comparison from Nick Jonas who likened her preparation to that of an airline pilot.

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