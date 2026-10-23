UFC Brawl Erupts at Real American Freestyle 14 Press Conference Over Dillon Danis’s Shirt

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan lunged at Dillon Danis during a Real American Freestyle 14 press conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, sparking a mass brawl after Danis displayed a customized T-shirt mocking Tsarukyan’s teammate, Khamzat Chimaev. The altercation led to a near-riot on stage before security intervened.

Fantasy & Market Impact

RAF 14 Main Event Volatility: The physical confrontation elevates the stakes for Friday’s high-profile freestyle wrestling crossover bout between Tsarukyan and Danis at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Press Conference Erupts Over Provocative Apparel

The American fighter stood up to display a black T-shirt bearing the phrase “Khamzat is my b****” alongside a depersonalized image of Chimaev without a beard, as detailed by MMA Fighting. Tsarukyan, who maintains a close personal and training relationship with the former UFC middleweight champion, immediately rose from his seat. Squeezing past figures on stage including Izzy Martinez and Chad Bronstein, Tsarukyan charged at Danis to confront him over the apparel.

Danis has arrived 👀Dillon Danis takes on Arman Tsarukyan OCT 23 at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.#RAF14 tickets in bio. Watch on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/D9oeek61Uh — https://x.com/RAFWrestlingUSA/status/2113069652117242054

Footage from the event captured Tsarukyan landing at least one strike to Danis’ head before a surge of security personnel and team members swarmed the stage. MMA Fighting described the resulting melee as an environment that nearly dismantled the stage structure as security struggled to restore order between the two camps. Leading MMA journalist Ariel Helwani characterized the incident as an “ugly scene” and “total chaos,” noting via news.com.au that a security guard sustained a bleeding injury during the fracas. Writing on X, UFC journalist Damon Martin observed that there was “zero chance” the two athletes would avoid throwing punches during their scheduled meeting, given the escalating hostility.

Historical Animosity and Crossover Rules

The friction between Danis and Chimaev’s team dates back to prior events under the same banner. ESPN reported that Danis previously competed against Chimaev in a freestyle wrestling match at RAF 10 in St. Louis in June. That encounter concluded with Chimaev securing a pinfall victory in the opening minute, though it was followed by Danis attempting an illegal guillotine choke as the referee intervened. Chimaev responded with a kick, which ignited a comparable team-wide brawl.

Photo: ESPN

Despite the lack of striking permitted under freestyle wrestling rules, athletes and officials anticipate further volatility heading into the weekend. Chimaev, who is scheduled to face former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler in the RAF 14 co-main event, addressed the mounting tension ahead of Thursday’s events. “Whatever s***’s happening, we’re ready,” Chimaev told ESPN on Wednesday. Chimaev’s appearance at the tournament serves as a way to maintain activity following his split-decision loss of the middleweight title to Sean Strickland at UFC 328, operating under an agreement that allows UFC fighters to compete in non-competing grappling circuits.

Fighter Division / Status Upcoming RAF 14 Assignment Recent Notable Bout Arman Tsarukyan UFC Lightweight Contender Headline Freestyle Match vs. Dillon Danis Win over Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331 Dillon Danis BJJ Black Belt / Grappler Headline Freestyle Match vs. Arman Tsarukyan Freestyle match vs. Khamzat Chimaev at RAF 10 Khamzat Chimaev Former UFC Middleweight Champion Co-Main Event vs. Robbie Lawler Loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 328 Robbie Lawler Former UFC Welterweight Champion Co-Main Event vs. Khamzat Chimaev Retirement / Legends Competition

Faceoffs Canceled, Event Scheduled

Following the physical altercation, the traditional faceoffs between Tsarukyan and Danis were canceled as officials cleared the stage. Both athletes are scheduled to meet in the RAF 14 main event at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, a fixture that operates strictly under freestyle wrestling guidelines where strikes are prohibited.

Arman Tsarukyan ATTACKS Dillon Danis, BRAWL ENSUES Ahead RAF 14 | Full Press Conference