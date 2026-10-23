Hyundai Ioniq 3 Offers Maximized Interior Space in Compact Form

Entering the subcompact electric vehicle market at a base price of 29,600 euros in Bulgaria, the newly tested Hyundai Ioniq 3 delivers up to 490 kilometers of range, combining a 2.68-meter wheelbase with a clever optical illusion to maximize interior space beyond its physical footprint.

According to a recent test drive report published by automedia.investor.bg, the Ioniq 3 bypasses the retro styling trend chosen by several competitors, opting instead for a maximized interior layout built on a 400-volt architecture.

The Bottom Line

Pricing Dynamics: The vehicle starts at 29,600 euros in local markets without subsidies, ranging up to 41,600 euros for fully equipped N-Line trim levels.

The vehicle starts at 29,600 euros in local markets without subsidies, ranging up to 41,600 euros for fully equipped N-Line trim levels. Efficiency Metrics: Real-world testing demonstrated an energy consumption rate of 14.3 kWh per 100 kilometers on winding routes, rising to 16.4 kWh per 100 kilometers at highway speeds.

Real-world testing demonstrated an energy consumption rate of 14.3 kWh per 100 kilometers on winding routes, rising to 16.4 kWh per 100 kilometers at highway speeds. Packaging Efficiency: Despite possessing smaller exterior dimensions than competing models, the vehicle matches the interior wheelbase and spacing of larger SUV classes.

Optically Deceptive Architecture and Interior Packaging

The Ioniq 3 resolves this tension through exterior styling that creates the optical impression of a sloping roofline while maintaining a traditional interior cargo volume, as detailed by automedia.investor.bg.

Малък отвън, голям отвътре: тествахме новия Hyundai Ioniq 3

The vehicle achieves a 2.68-meter wheelbase within an overall length shorter than comparable internal combustion models. This layout provides interior room comparable to larger utility segments while preserving urban maneuverability. Dual-tier storage solutions, including a split central console and a 441-liter total cargo capacity incorporating a 119-liter lower megabox, alter the internal volume ratios typical of the subcompact segment.

Specification Metric Base Model (41 kWh) Long Range Model (62 kWh) Maximum Power 147 horsepower 135 horsepower Battery Chemistry Lithium Iron Phosphate (CATL) NMC (Samsung) Estimated Range 335 kilometers 490 kilometers Acceleration (0-100 km/h) 9.6 seconds 9.0 seconds

Powertrain Specifications and Energy Efficiency

Departing from the 800-volt electrical architecture utilized in larger models within the Ioniq lineup, this vehicle relies on a 400-volt platform shared with corporate sibling platforms. On high-power DC fast-charging infrastructure, both battery variants require approximately 29 to 30 minutes to replenish energy reserves from 10% to 80% capacity.

An optional 22-kilowatt AC onboard charger provides bi-directional power capabilities to support external electrical loads. The technical configuration pairs distinct battery chemistries with unique output profiles; the smaller 41-kWh LFP pack delivers 147 horsepower, whereas the larger 62-kWh NMC configuration yields 135 horsepower while optimizing total driving range up to the 490-kilometer threshold.

Production Footprint and Market Competitiveness

Engineered in Europe to satisfy regional handling preferences, production takes place at manufacturing facilities in the Asian region of Turkey. This geographic strategy allows the manufacturer to streamline supply chain logistics for the European market while maintaining direct steering calibration and suspension tuning tailored to regional roadways.

Priced competitively against alternative battery-electric offerings in the subcompact segment—undercutting comparable models from Peugeot while matching entry points from Renault—the Ioniq 3 targets urban buyers seeking space efficiency without scale inflation. Acoustic windscreen glass and targeted noise-reduction measures lower cabin noise levels, addressing common consumer complaints regarding electric vehicle harshness.