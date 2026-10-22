Alberto Vacchi Acquires Historic Hotel de la Poste in Cortina for Luxury 5-Star Transformation

Alberto Vacchi, through his investment vehicle Cortina Holding S.r.l., acquired the historic Hotel de la Poste in Cortina d’Ampezzo from the Manaigo and Esposito families on October 22, 2026. The landmark, famously featured in the 1983 film Vacanze di Natale and once home to Ernest Hemingway, will transition from a 4-star property into a luxury 5-star destination featuring 55 oversized suites and upgraded amenities, Corriere della Sera reported.

Cortina Holding Acquires Hotel De La Poste for Luxury Repositioning

The Transaction: Cortina Holding S.r.l., backed by Alva spa (the holding company of Ima president Alberto Vacchi), executed the acquisition of Hotel de la Poste S.r.l. on October 22, 2026, with the notarization handled by Bologna notary Elena Tradii.

Cortina Holding S.r.l., backed by Alva spa (the holding company of Ima president Alberto Vacchi), executed the acquisition of Hotel de la Poste S.r.l. on October 22, 2026, with the notarization handled by Bologna notary Elena Tradii. Asset Repositioning: The property will undergo extensive renovations, reducing its room count from 73 to 55 large suites and luxury rooms to capture higher-margin upscale tourism.

The property will undergo extensive renovations, reducing its room count from 73 to 55 large suites and luxury rooms to capture higher-margin upscale tourism. Leadership Transition: Gregorio Minelli Vacchi, an architect and son of Alberto Vacchi, will chair the new board of directors, while former owner Gherardo Manaigo remains during the interim period.

Industrial Capital Meets Dolomite Heritage

The deal shifts ownership of the asset from local hoteliers who managed it since 1804—when postal master Giuseppe Celestino Manaigo obtained an lodging and tavern license from the municipality on the ruins of the ancient Church of Saint Catherine—to the Bolognese industrialist family behind Ima. Located in Piazza Roma, the hotel is one of the most iconic and historic establishments in the Queen of the Dolomites. According to ANSA, the acquisition relies on financial structuring orchestrated by UniCredit as the primary banking partner. The family office Alva spa deployed its subsidiary Cortina Holding to absorb the asset.

Former managing family member Gherardo Manaigo acknowledged the structural pressures in the hospitality sector. The incoming ownership plans to protect architectural traditions while modernizing guest infrastructure.

Advisory Firms and UniCredit Support the Undisclosed Transaction

Financial details of the transaction remain undisclosed by the buying and selling entities. However, the transaction mobilized a dense network of legal and corporate advisory firms across Bologna, Milan, and Veneto, Milano Finanza noted.

Photo: ANSA

Role Entity / Advisor Client Represented Financial & Legal Advisor Poggi & Associati Cortina Holding (Buyer) Legal Advisor Lambertini & Associati Esposito Family (Seller) Legal Advisor Studio Legale Bariani Manaigo Family (Seller) Financial Partner UniCredit Acquisition Financing Real Estate Advisor Savills Italia Hospitality Selection

Operational Roadmap for the Posta Restyling

The architectural restructuring falls under the direction of Gregorio Minelli Vacchi, a Politecnico di Milano architecture graduate specializing in family property restorations. Plans require consolidating the existing 73 rooms down to 55 spacious suites. Additional capital will target the restoration of the historic Bar del Posta, the addition of two restaurants, a dedicated spa, and private event spaces.

Management confirmed that the hotel will remain fully operational and open to guests until heavy construction begins. Staff retention agreements are locked in place to maintain operational continuity during the handover. Gherardo Manaigo stated he will stay on site to oversee the initial transition before stepping back entirely.

Ufficializzata la vendita dell'Hotel de La Poste di Cortina d'Ampezzo

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