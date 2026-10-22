China U17 Women’s Team Advances to World Cup Round of 16 After Victory Over Samoa

The Chinese U17 women’s national football team secured a 7-0 victory against Samoa in the group stage of the 2026 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, sealing two consecutive wins and booking a spot in the knockout round with one fixture remaining. Chen Wandi spearheaded the attack with two goals and two assists.

China Boosts Tiebreaker Metrics After Lopsided Win

Goal Differential Metrics: The lopsided scoreline significantly boosts China’s secondary tiebreaker metrics, though the group’s top spot remains heavily contested following the United States’ historic opening-match win over Samoa.

Fang Zhenzhu Scores Early Penalty Against Samoa

Action at the tournament commenced with China seizing control of the tempo right from the whistle. Just two minutes into the fixture, Fang Zhenzhu drew a foul inside the penalty area to earn a spot-kick. Fang stepped up and calmly slotted her effort into the right side of the net, giving the squad an early 1-0 advantage.

China PR vs Samoa Highlights | FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2026™

Wu Yichen rattled the woodwork in the sixth minute with a clean strike from the central corridor as the offense continually bypassed Samoa’s low-block defensive scheme. The early pressure forced continuous errors in Samoa’s defensive third, establishing a relentless territorial advantage for the Asian side.

Clinical Finishing Secures the Knockout Berth

China doubled the margin in the 25th minute when Chen Wandi delivered a precise feed to Xu Yue. Xu’s close-range effort deflected off a defender and crossed the line. Just four minutes later, Wu Yichen fired a central strike that clipped Xu Yue and redirected past the goalkeeper, pushing the scoreline to 3-0.

Before the interval, the tactical setup yielded another reward. In the 39th minute, Deng Jingjie orchestrated a build-up that ended with Chen Wandi converting a header from close range. Maintaining intensity after the break, Chen added her second goal of the match via a penalty kick in the 57th minute.

Reserves continued the offensive push late into the fixture. He Hanru supplied a decisive pass for Liu Yuxi to score in the 69th minute, and Chen Wandi later set up Yang Lan in the 76th minute to cap the 7-0 scoreline.

Match Metric China U17 Samoa U17 Group Stage Record 2W-0D-0L 0W-0D-2L Goals For 10 0 Goals Against 0 20 Tournament Status Advanced (Round of 16) Elimination Risk

United States Leads Group E After Record Victory

The comprehensive victory lifts China to six points after two matches, following an opening 3-0 win over Kenya where goals from Xu Xiaotang and Xu Yue secured the initial three points. However, group dynamics remain intensely competitive.

In the opening round of Group E fixtures, the United States recorded a 17-0 victory over Samoa, setting a FIFA tournament scoring record behind a six-goal performance from Dimaria. That massive goal differential leaves the United States atop the group standings heading into the final round of group matches.