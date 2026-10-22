Samaritans Close Omagh Branch After More Than 50 Years of Service

The Samaritans have closed their Omagh branch in County Tyrone after more than 50 years of operation. The unexpected shutdown leaves volunteers affected and has prompted local elected representatives to demand answers from the charity regarding the decision.

Samaritans Close Omagh Branch After Fifty Years

Established in 1953, the Samaritans work to prevent suicides by pairing people undergoing difficult times with trained volunteers. The charity estimates it answers a call for help every 10 seconds. Yet the long-standing base in Campsie, County Tyrone, has shut its doors, leaving around 40 volunteers affected across the community, according to local reporting from Wearetyrone.

The facility had not welcomed members of the public for face-to-face support since March 2020, when pandemic restrictions forced branches to scale back services. When the final decision arrived, it caught many off guard. A local volunteer stated that members felt completely blindsided by the abrupt termination of the branch. Fermanagh and Omagh District Council recognized the branch for its 50 years of community service a little more than a year before it shut down.

Photo: wearetyrone.com

Charity Defends Closure As Volunteers Object

Central leadership defended the shutdown as an unavoidable measure. In a public statement, the charity noted that due to circumstances beyond anyone’s control a difficult decision was reached to close the location. The charity also acknowledged the contribution made by its Omagh volunteers over more than five decades. That explanation has found little comfort among former leaders and long-serving personnel.

In my view, the decision to close our branch here in Omagh reflects a lack of awareness of the important role that the solid people who acted as volunteers have played in highlighting the essence of the Samaritans. Former Omagh branch director, via Wearetyrone

A former director pointed out that some volunteers had dedicated 20, 30, or 40 years to the organisation and to helping callers seeking assistance. Despite the local outrage, a Samaritans spokesperson told BBC News NI that the closure of the branch is not related to the charity’s future-proofing programme, which is not currently looking at services in Northern Ireland.

Councillors Demand Answers On Sudden Shutdown

Political representatives are now pressing for formal explanations. Sinn Féin councillor Barry McElduff noted that a significant number of volunteers remain in the area and that there is a great need for the service.

Charity Directs Callers Elsewhere As Volunteers Relocate

The charity reassures residents throughout Tyrone and Northern Ireland that they will experience no disruption, noting they can still reach Samaritans around the clock—every day of the year, 24/7—by dialing 116 123 or visiting samaritans.org. Anyone needing emotional support can still contact the charity free of charge, 24 hours a day.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway to assist the displaced personnel. Management verified that every branch volunteer has been provided with assistance and given individual phone calls to discuss guidance and relocation options. Support meetings have also been offered, and some volunteers have already begun the process of transferring to other locations. The organisation noted that any money raised from selling the property down the road will go straight back into operating Samaritans programs throughout Ireland and the UK.