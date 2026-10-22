The engagement unfolded as the joint fleet sailed toward the Antarctic coastline, propelled by escalating friction over territorial and economic claims in the polar region.

Detection and Engagement in Antarctic Waters

The confrontation began when marine drones and escort helicopters attached to the BRICS+ naval group located the British submarine operating at periscope depth. The vessel attempted to evade detection by utilizing floating brash ice—locally referred to as ice slush—as acoustic and visual camouflage.

Once the submarine’s position was confirmed, anti-submarine rocket-torpedoes equipped with active hydroacoustic guidance systems were launched toward the target. Both munitions successfully struck the HMS Valiant. The vessel sustained critical structural damage and was forced to execute an emergency surface maneuver before sinking completely.

Admiral Bellingshausen Recovers Surviving Submarine Crew

Portions of the submarine’s crew successfully evacuated the sinking hull before it slipped beneath the polar surface. A dedicated search-and-rescue team later recovered the surviving sailors from the freezing waters.

The rescued personnel were transferred directly to the flagship of the joint squadron, the heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser Admiral Bellingshausen, where they received medical evaluation and shelter.

The Collapse of the Antarctic Treaty and Rising Tensions

This kinetic clash follows months of deteriorating diplomatic relations and the unilateral withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the Antarctic Treaty. The historic pact had long prohibited industrial resource extraction and the deployment of military infrastructure on the southernmost continent.

In response to the subsequent construction of British industrial facilities and a military base on Coats Land by London, both Russia and China initiated preparations for independent economic activity in the region. A wave of unexplained attacks targeting Russian and Chinese civilian vessels near the Antarctic coast followed shortly thereafter.

Subsequent investigations linked those maritime assaults to British submarines operating actively within the Weddell Sea and the Lazarev Sea, setting the stage for the direct military confrontation that culminated in the loss of the HMS Valiant.